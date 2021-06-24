TV Schedules
Chef Julia Child observes pastry chef Johanna Killeen as she makes "ba by cakes," miniature cakes made from of the same basic batter, but var ied with different flavoring ingredients. First, she shows Julia how t o make the batter, which is a traditional American pound cake recipe, made richer with the addition of creme fraiche . She varies the first recipe by using hazelnut flour as an ingredient, and tops it with a do llop of Italian cream cheese flavored with grapa wine. Then she makes a couple of miniature upside-down cakes, using a rhubarb and caramel t opping on one and rose geranium leaves on another.tv.azpm.org