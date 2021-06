Around 20 years ago, a system of user-created trails began to evolve on Jackson Mountain, a roughly 20 square mile parcel of National Forest situated east of the small Colorado mountain town, Pagosa Springs. These trails, used primarily by mountain bikers, connected existing logging roads in a network that lacks proper planning or adherence to sustainable trail design. Additionally, the trails do not have authorization from the Forest Service (FS) and as such have become a point of contention between the FS and mountain bikers as they gain in use and popularity. DUST2 advocates for and observes sustainable trail development following the legal process, and it is because of this that DUST2 began advocating for the Jackson Mountain trail system’s official recognition by the Forest Service.