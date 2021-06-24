TV Schedules

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleDesign in Mind: Bunny Williams - Not a House but A. DESIGN IN MIND: BUNNY WILLIAMS - NOT A HOUSE BUT A HOME is a half-hour program that explores the life and work of renowned interior designer Bunny Williams. With her trademark warmth and geniality, Bunny leads viewers on a tour through her lovingly and painstakingly imagined Upper East Side apartment in New York City and her country home and gardens in Connecticut. As she moves through each space, she explains her architectural and design decisions, as well as offers insight into how these personal choices create a home.

