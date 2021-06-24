Letter to the Editor: Free dispersed camping is neither dispersed nor free
The Pack Creek fire — caused by an unattended campfire lit on a red-flag day — has already cost more than $4.5 million in firefighting costs, burned more than 8,000 acres and destroyed four homes. While I am angry about the stupidity of the folks who started the fire, these events are inevitable when thousands of people flock to the backroads of the La Sal Mountains for “free”, dispersed camping. Free, dispersed camping made sense 20 years ago, when camping was indeed widely dispersed. This is no longer true.www.moabsunnews.com