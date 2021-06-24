Off the Wire

New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso will defend his Home Run Derby title at Coors Field on July 12, but there will be no rematch with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays, who has decided not to take part. Alonso made his announcement Wednesday on his Instagram page. He joins Japanese two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels in the derby, held on the night before the All-Star Game. Alonso won the derby at Cleveland's Progressive Field in 2019, the last time it was held, by defeating Guerrero 23-22 in the final round. Only two players have won consecutive home run derbies: Seattle's Ken Griffey Jr. in 1998 at Coors Field and 1999 at Boston's Fenway Park, and Oakland's Yoenis Cespedes in 2013 at New York's Citi Field and 2014 at Minneapolis' Target Field.