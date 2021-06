Home Other Stay overnight at Gaudí's Casa Vicens in Barcelona for under £1!. Unique opportunity to stay in Gaudi's house in Barcelona!. What would Barcelona be without Gaudi? The buildings of this internationally renowned architect are some of the most visited attractions in Barcelona. Now, thanks to Airbnb Casa Vicens, Gaudí’s first house where the artist himself lived, will be made available to guests for the night for the first time in 136 years.