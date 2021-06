The UK Defense Ministry denied Moscow’s accusation, saying that the British warship, HMS Defender, was making legal and innocent passage in the Black Sea. Russia said HMS Defender went three kilometers (1.9 miles) inside Russian territory off Cape Fiolent in Crimea just before noon local time on Wednesday. A nation’s territorial waters extend 12 nautical miles (22.2 kilometers) from its coastline. Any foreign warship going past that limit would need permission of the country to do so.