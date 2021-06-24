Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Germany to give all willing a first COVID shot by end July, early Aug - minister

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05HFGV_0adn9kSf00
A man receives his shot at a vaccination center offering the AstraZeneca vaccine, as the number of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections decreases in Munich, Germany, May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

BERLIN, June 24 (Reuters) - Germany expects everyone willing to be vaccinated to have received a first dose of a COVID-19 shot by the end of July or early August, Chancellor Angela Merkel's chief of staff said on Thursday.

"Given the supplies we have and depending on how high vaccination willingness is, we can expect that by the end of July and beginning of August everyone who wants to will have received their first vaccination," Helge Braun told ARD television.

Braun said high vaccination rates and levels of immunity against the virus will be decisive against the Delta variant, which he expects will be dominant in Germany within weeks.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

138K+
Followers
166K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Merkel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Berlin#Covid#Ard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
News Break
Public Health
Country
Germany
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

France and Germany drop Russia summit plan after EU's east objects

BRUSSELS, June 25 (Reuters) - European Union leaders on Friday rejected a Franco-German proposal to hold a summit with Russia after Poland and Baltic countries said it would send the wrong message as East-West ties deteriorate. After U.S. President Joe Biden met Putin in Geneva on June 16, French President...
PharmaceuticalsUS News and World Report

Germany Set to Offer Vaccine to All Willing by August

BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany is on track to have given at least a first COVID-19 vaccine to more than half of the population this week and will be able to offer a vaccine to everybody who wants one by the end of July or early August, the health minister said on Wednesday.
Public Healthwsau.com

Japan aiming for 1 million COVID shots a day by end-June – minister

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s vaccine programme chief, Taro Kono, said on Tuesday he hoped the daily COVID-19 vaccination rate would hit one million by the end of June. Around 4.8% of Japan’s population has been fully vaccinated so far, according to a Reuters tracker. (Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by...
Public Health985theriver.com

Nigeria to reopen vaccination for first COVID-19 shots

ABUJA (Reuters) – Nigeria is expecting a second shipment of nearly 4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines by early August, and plans to resume giving out first doses, which had been halted to save its supply for second doses. Africa’s most population has so far given a first dose to...
Public HealthPosted by
AFP

China gives one-billionth Covid shot as Brazil toll hits milestone

China on Sunday announced it had administered its one-billionth shot in the world's biggest coronavirus inoculation drive as Brazil's death toll from the pandemic passed 500,000. The global death toll from Covid-19 is now more than 3.8 million and many nations are still battling outbreaks, but vaccine drives in some countries are allowing activities that were unthinkable a few months ago. China's vaccine milestone comes after the number of shots administered globally passed 2.5 billion on Friday, according to an AFP count from official sources. But the Asian giant's vaccination efforts initially got off to a slow start after a successful fight against the virus left little sense of urgency to get jabbed.
Politics985theriver.com

Germany’s Merkel says EU should seek direct contact with Putin

BERLIN (Reuters) – The European Union must seek to speak directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin to try and improve relations, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday. “In my opinion, we as the European Union must also seek direct contact with Russia and the Russian president,” Merkel said in...
Public Healthmacaubusiness.com

30 to 40 countries unable to give second COVID-19 shots: WHO

Between 30 to 40 countries are not able to provide second doses of COVID-19 vaccine to their populations, especially those expecting vaccines from AstraZeneca, officials of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday. “We have a huge number of countries currently that have had to suspend the rollout of...
Public HealthBBC

Covid-19: NI vaccine passport could go live by early July

A paper-based vaccine "passport" could be available in Northern Ireland as early as 5 July, the Department of Health has said. According to a statement, the initial specialised hard copy format will go live by 19 July at the latest. The department says this will provide alignment with processes in...
Europe95.5 FM WIFC

Merkel keeps up case for EU talks with Russia despite objections

BERLIN (Reuters) – European Union talks with Russia would be useful on a number of issues, not least to tell Russian President Vladimir Putin directly that cyber attacks are no basis for a productive relationship, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday. “Here, I think it is better not only...
Public Healthdnyuz.com

COVID: How are German schools preparing for fall?

In Germany, summer vacation has already begun in some states. But after a disruptive year, people already want to know what will happen when the next semester begins. State education ministers recently made a straightforward decision: On June 11, they announced schools would start again with “full face-to-face instruction.”. But...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Lifting of all restrictions on 19 July ‘possibly too early’, government told

The lifting of all restrictions on 19 July is “possibly too early”, the government has been warned, with public health experts calling for more caution in the weeks ahead amid the continuing spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant.The rapid emergence of Delta forced Downing Street to delay the full reopening of society on 21 June by four weeks, and some scientists are concerned that the UK will remain vulnerable to a significant surge in cases, hospitalisations and deaths once all measures are removed later next month.A total of 101,676 cases were reported last week up to Saturday, a 43...
Travelmediarunsearch.co.uk

After the UK, Germany also joins the ‘red list’ of Portugal travel

Health officials in Germany on Friday (25) put Portugal on the ‘red list’, which will take effect on Tuesday, and all travelers from Portuguese territory must be isolated for 14 days. Portugal Digital with Lusa. “Portugal is classified as part of a variation [do SARS-CoV-2] The results of the Robert...
Public Healthgranthshala.com

Germany seeks to ban British travellers from EU, according to reports

The Times reported on Monday that Germany would attempt to ban British travelers from the European Union regardless of whether they had a COVID-19 vaccine. The newspaper said the German chancellor wants to designate Britain as a “country of concern” because the delta version of the coronavirus is so widespread.
Europemiamiheatnation.com

Boris to persuade Merkel to embrace ‘Brexit Britain’ success in crunch meeting

Angela Merkel’s UK travel rules defended by former MEP. When you subscribe we will use the information you provide to send you these newsletters. Sometimes they’ll include recommendations for other related newsletters or services we offer. Our Privacy Notice explains more about how we use your data, and your rights. You can unsubscribe at any time.
EuropePosted by
The Independent

Germany pushes for British tourists to be banned from EU

Germany will today try to ban British tourists from entering the European Union regardless of vaccination status, according to reports.Last week, EU leaders agreed to step up coordination of travel restrictions, after German chancellor Angela Merkel warned them at a Brussels summit on Thursday that the continent was “on thin ice” in its battle to keep out the Delta variant of Covid-19.French president Emmanuel Macron has also backed quarantine for non-vaccinated British visitors, calling for a “harmonised” response.It comes as holidaymakers in the UK were given a shimmer of hope in last Thursday’s traffic light travel review when Malta,...
Politicswcn247.com

Germany's Merkel defends idea of summit between EU and Putin

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel has defended the idea of holding a European Union meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin — an idea that was rejected last week by eastern EU members. She argued Monday that it would offer an opportunity to confront Putin with European concerns. At a summit on Friday, EU leaders agreed only to “explore formats and conditionalities of dialogue with Russia.” There was no mention of any high-level meetings or plans for a summit with Putin, an idea that Germany and France had pushed. The outcome reflected deep divisions in the 27-nation EU’s approach to Moscow.