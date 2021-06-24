Cancel
Bitcoin: Everything you need to know about the ‘Magnificent F#^%ery’

By Aaryamann Shrivastava
ambcrypto.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the words of Michael van de Poppe, “Magnificent fuckery going on today on crypto and Bitcoin”, that does seem to be the case as Bitcoin in the late hours of June 22, fell below $29,000 and created a new wave of panic in the market. Analysts and traders had been holding $29k as an important support level ever since BTC started to fall. While the king coin did bounce back in a very short span to trade at $34,156 at the time of this report, it established new important levels in the market.

