Curt and Kevin Recap Road America

By clingenfelter
1075thefan.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a Wednesday night’s edition of Trackside hosts Curt Cavin and Kevin Lee broke down Alex Palou’s second career win at Road America, the struggles for Team Penske in finishing races with the lead, looked ahead at Mid-Ohio, and races that still remain. Plus Curt and Kevin talk about the rise of success of Chip Ganassi and Arrow McLaren Racing. Kevin also discussed a conversation he had with Tony Kanaan about the impact of not having Roger Penske on the mic. Curt and Kevin talked about a better way to describe the contact between cars on road courses and how much contact truly happens in IndyCar. Also Kevin shares news IndyCar fans have been waiting for about Long Beach and an update on Texas Motor Speedways Capacity. Plus they gave their takes on Jeff Gordon stepping down from the broadcast booth to take a position with Hendricks Motorsports. Plus Curt’s look at the Weekend, the Jackson Lee racing update, and Winners and Losers from Road America.

www.1075thefan.com
