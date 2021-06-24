Curt and Kevin Recap Road America

The Dutch 20-year-old, who at the moment lies fifth within the NTT IndyCar Collection, “was concerned in an accident on a biking path throughout a coaching trip,” mentioned the assertion from ECR. “He sustained a clavicle harm and is at the moment being handled by IndyCar’s medical employees. “VeeKay is in good spirits and has no different accidents. “VeeKay’s participation on this weekend’s NTT IndyCar Collection occasion at Street America is pending and extra updates shall be launched when accessible.” The Dutch sophomore scored his first win in Might on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway street course, and completed second in final Saturday’s first of two races on the Detroit road course. These and 4 different high 10 finishes have taken him into the highest 5 on the midway level of the 16-race IndyCar season. Satirically, 5 years in the past, one other Carpenter driver, Josef Newgarden, needed to race at Street America with a damaged clavicle, following a shunt at Texas Motor Speedway, though he had two weeks to 10 days to recuperate earlier than opening observe on the daunting high-G four.1-mile course in Wisconsin.