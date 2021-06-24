Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

As demand for cloud grows, here’s how to make security an essential line item

By Ron Bennatan
securitymagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePre-pandemic, most organizations had digital transformation projects in place for migrating their workloads to more modern, cloud-based infrastructures. When the pandemic hit, these digital transformation projects didn’t necessarily change. However, the onslaught of acute challenges brought on by the pandemic caused organizations to dramatically accelerate their digital transformation and infrastructure modernization plans. Suddenly grappling with the necessity of remote work, thinner operating margins and evolving customer needs, organizations recognized a savior in fast, nimble and relatively affordable cloud technology.

www.securitymagazine.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Security#Infrastructure Security#Information Security#Cloud Infrastructure#Devops#Cso#Ciso
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Data Security
News Break
Technology
Related
Softwaredataversity.net

Rethink Cloud Security with DevSecOps

Click to learn more about author Pratik Mistry. Security management inside the limits of the corporate organization can be perplexing: Security hazards are evaluated, and controls and countermeasures are concocted to lessen the dangers to a manageable level and cost. This is the definition of DevSecOps (short for development, security, and operations).
Softwarenationalcybersecuritynews.today

AWS, Google Cloud, and Azure: How their security features compare | #cloudsecurity

Security in the public cloud is based on the concept of shared responsibility: The largest cloud service providers deliver a secure, hyperscale environment, but it’s up to the customer to protect everything it puts into the cloud. This separation of duties can be tricky for enterprises when moving to a single cloud but becomes even more complicated in a multi-cloud environment.
Cell Phonesapppicker.com

Top Tips for Cloud Security

The cloud has become more common place and more used than ever imagined. Indeed, before Covid it was gaining popularity and business of all shapes and sizes were using cloud capability to compete. However, both during and (it is envisaged) after this pandemic cloud uptake and usage is expected to grow and increase even further. The cloud is now used for access to global applications from mobile devices as well as entertainment and business from all over the world all of the time.
Technologysecurityweekly.com

How do Companies Secure Cloud-Based Operating Environments

Listen in as Oliver Cronk from Tanium and Security Weekly hosts discuss the ways in which companies secure their cloud-based operating environments. As remote working has become more prevalent, companies need to consider their supply chain security and cloud-native security strategies.
SoftwarePosted by
Forbes

How To Build Cloud-First Security Into Your Digital Business

Cloud-based software and applications have opened the doors to the flexible working lifestyles like never before. ‘Got internet and a laptop, can work’ has become the new mantra for employees across industries globally. In response, organisations are revamping increasingly digitalized workforces with a cloud-first security strategy. Whether your organization has just embarked on a cloud journey, or you’re looking to update you cloud vendor onboarding process, here are some considerations for building a cloud-first security strategy.
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

Can on-prem security experts make the move to the cloud?

As cloud computing grows in popularity across all use cases, cloud workloads have never been more attractive to malicious actors. A recent McAfee report points to a 630 percent increase in attacks aimed at cloud services since January 2020. There are several reasons why hackers are targeting the cloud. Cloud...
Computersccis.edu

Cloud Computing: How could our essential data be safe in the clouds?

*Editor’s Note: CC Biz Buzz is a monthly column series that features insightful commentary from a member of the Columbia College Robert W. Plaster School of Business faculty. Two or more decades ago, individuals and organizations relied primarily on hard-drive technology to store most of their data with the challenges...
Cell PhonesKTEN.com

Home Security Apps Hit Record Growth: Explore how to Capitalize on the Demand

Originally Posted On: Home Security Apps Hit Record Growth | AdAction.com. There was no place like home in 2020. It was an office, a school, an entertainment venue, and much more. Quarantine was a huge catalyst for many industries that helped consumers transform their homes. Renovations and projects helped home improvement stores see huge profits. In addition to sprucing up homes, many also sought to be more secure in them in the most convenient and technological way. In turn, this caused home security apps to see record growth.
Softwarecybersecdn.com

Cloud security skills in high demand

Cloud security is critically important for organizations across the globe as adoption of cloud infrastructure continues to grow at a rapid clip. The shift toward the cloud is unstoppable, and inevitably, it’s driving soaring demand for skilled security professionals. Demand for specific cloud security skills is far outpacing the broader...
Softwaresecurityboulevard.com

How to Overcome Data Security Challenges in Hybrid Multi-Cloud Environment?

According to cloud computing statistics, 74% of enterprises use a hybrid and multi-cloud strategy today. 69% of organizations were planning to use a multi-cloud environment. 62% of public cloud adopters are using more than two cloud environments and platforms. Despite all this, very few businesses optimize their cloud spending, which is why they fail to take full advantage of their cloud infrastructure.
Marketsdnyuz.com

Strong cloud demand helped boost Oracle’s quarterly earnings

Oracle on Tuesday forecast current-quarter profit below Wall Street estimates, as the business software maker ramps up investments in its cloud computing business to take on rivals including Microsoft and Amazon.com. The company is planning to double its capital spending on the cloud segment to nearly $4 billion in fiscal...
SoftwareThe Windows Club

How to add Windows Security cascading Context Menu item in Windows 10

If you want quicker access to your Firewall, Antivirus, and Device Performance then read this article. Today we will show how to add Windows Security to your Context Menu in Windows 10. The Windows Security context menu offers a vast system defender feature in your hand. It does not just...
TechnologyForbes

Skipping Security Can Burn Your Company: Here’s How To Use Security As An Accelerator Instead

Shira started her career in the elite intelligence unit 8200 of the Israel Defense Force, followed by security startups Dome9 and Solvo. After a year or more of pandemic-induced isolation and lockdowns, everyone is in a hurry to join friends and family on vacations and outdoor excursions. But skipping safety precautions, like applying sunscreen, is counterproductive. The resulting sunburn will bring everything to a dead stop long before you reap all the fun in the sun. The same is true of skipping an early layer of security measures in software development. Fortunately, there are ways to use security protocols to accelerate your work and avoid costly breaches.
Internetmarketingtechnews.net

On-demand webinar: What’s the DAM difference? How your assets can make or break your ecommerce strategy

As many brands shift their selling to include more and more eCommerce channels, marketing teams have to keep up with growing demands for digital assets like images and videos designed for every consumer touchpoint, including the point of sale online. The digital asset creation and distribution process can improve leads and sales by serving consumers the visuals they crave, or it can frustrate them into clicking away to find a seemingly better alternative. Marketing teams are tasked with presenting their products and services online in a way that will engage consumers in the wake of a massive shift into eCommerce.
Marketsminernews.io

New Era of Smart Grid Security Market is growing in Huge Demand by 2025

The research report on Smart Grid Security Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the market status and development trend, including types, applications, growth, opportunities, rising technology, competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. Smart Grid Security Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period.
Computerscybersecdn.com

How To Keep Your Cloud Storage Safe And Secure

Here, I will show you how to keep your cloud storage safe and secure. Cloud storage has become the norm, and we seldom take extra cybersecurity precautions. The cloud is a virtual platform where individuals and small companies can store their data. Numerous security threats face your data even when it is on the cloud, and you need to be aware of them and how to mitigate them.