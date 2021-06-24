As demand for cloud grows, here’s how to make security an essential line item
Pre-pandemic, most organizations had digital transformation projects in place for migrating their workloads to more modern, cloud-based infrastructures. When the pandemic hit, these digital transformation projects didn’t necessarily change. However, the onslaught of acute challenges brought on by the pandemic caused organizations to dramatically accelerate their digital transformation and infrastructure modernization plans. Suddenly grappling with the necessity of remote work, thinner operating margins and evolving customer needs, organizations recognized a savior in fast, nimble and relatively affordable cloud technology.www.securitymagazine.com