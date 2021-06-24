One tough fish: Science Moab talks to Brian Healy about the humpback chub
Far from an impediment, the humpback chub’s namesake above-forehead knob actually acts as a stabilizer in the turbulent waters the fish calls home. This week, we discuss the humpback chub with Brian Healy, a native fish ecologist at Grand Canyon National Park and a Ph.D. candidate at Utah State University. We cover the impressive evolution of the chub, threats to the species’ survival and why counting fish isn’t quite the same as counting, say, trees.www.moabsunnews.com