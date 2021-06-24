Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

One tough fish: Science Moab talks to Brian Healy about the humpback chub

moabsunnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFar from an impediment, the humpback chub’s namesake above-forehead knob actually acts as a stabilizer in the turbulent waters the fish calls home. This week, we discuss the humpback chub with Brian Healy, a native fish ecologist at Grand Canyon National Park and a Ph.D. candidate at Utah State University. We cover the impressive evolution of the chub, threats to the species’ survival and why counting fish isn’t quite the same as counting, say, trees.

www.moabsunnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juvenile Fish#Utah State University#The Bureau Of Reclamation#Indigenous
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
Related
Laramie, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

Mountain plover observations provide a rare treat

The bird catches my eye not because it flew off, but because it starts to fly away and then quickly lands again. It runs a few feet, stops and scolds me. The strange behavior gets my attention. I smile when I identify the bird: it is a mountain plover. Their...
AnimalsThe Spokesman-Review

Fish and Wildlife Commission talks human-cougar conflict

Washingtonians are deeply divided on cougars. For some, the cats are a growing public safety issue and a nuisance, preying on livestock and pets. Others say the cougar threat has been exaggerated and government agencies are killing far too many . As polarizing as cougars are, they continue to remain...
AnimalsKPVI Newschannel 6

Felicia the grizzly draws a crowd. A long-term solution for keeping her and the public safe is proving elusive.

Seventeen days ago, rangers equipped with rubber bullets, beanbags, paintballs and noisemakers descended upon a popular grizzly’s favorite roadside hangout and created an uproar. The action, intended to keep the bear and the public safe, sparked criticism from wildlife advocates, particularly after officials raised the possibility of euthanizing the bear if hazing did not work.
AnimalsMissoulian

Grand Teton grizzly bear relocated after seeking human food

A Grand Teton National Park grizzly bear received a boat ride across Jackson Lake on June 15 after being captured for repeatedly seeking human food. As part of its investigation, the Park Service cited a visitor for improperly storing their trash and a drink, which was left unattended at Headwaters Campground.
HobbiesMercury News

Fly fishing is less about the fish, more about the angler

It’s not about the fish. It’s not even about the beautiful, peaceful surroundings of a swiftly running river. At least not entirely. For 64-year-old Janice Azebu, of Lafayette, it’s about the challenge. “I used to spin cast,” Azebu says, “but fly fishing is a wonderful new challenge. Knowing the river,...
AnimalsPosted by
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Elk Tries To Escape A Wolf, Slams Right Into A Moving Car At Yellowstone National Park

Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story…. Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles.
Teton County, WYPosted by
Jackson Hole Radio

Tourist cited for feeding grizzly

Grand Teton National Park has relocated a subadult grizzly bear in the park after the bear received a food reward in two incidents due to irresponsible human actions. A food storage violation citation with a mandatory court appearance was issued to one individual and both incidents are under investigation. Grand...
AnimalsThe News Guard

Zoo wakes up 500 caterpillar for trip to the coast

It’s Pollinator Week, and at the Oregon Zoo’s butterfly conservation lab, naptime is over for hundreds of the zoo’s​ tiniest residents. Zoo conservationists are rousing more than 500 Oregon silverspot larvae from their winter dormancy this month, transferring the very hungry caterpillars into protective containers, where they are currently munching on fresh leaves following a 7-month snooze.
Oregon StateCorvallis Gazette-Times

OSU researchers look at trees that don't burn

What makes certain areas of forests survive wildfires and others burn?. Oregon State University researchers used some new technology and approaches to examine the concept, which has high visibility these days given climate change and the intensity of recent fires. The research could help forest conservation managers develop strategies for...
Animalsearth.com

Birds may not become dependent on bird feeders

Birds may not become dependent on bird feeders It’s long been hypothesized that songbirds might become dependent on bird feeders, causing an overall negative impact on their survival and well being. But now, a new study from Oregon State University suggests that this may not be the case. “There’s still...
AnimalsIntelligencer

West Virginia Monitoring Mysterious Bird Illness

CHARLESTON — While COVID-19 appears to be greatly diminished in the Mountain State, wildlife experts are trying to find answers to a new plague affecting birds all over the east coast. According to the Division of Natural Resources, birds in West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., and other states are...
PoliticsTeton Valley News

Celebrating Fourth of July in the great outdoors? Please leave the fireworks at home

Fireworks and explosives are prohibited on most public lands, including those owned or leased by F&G. With near record temperatures heading into the Fourth of July weekend, grass and other vegetation from the valleys to the mountains are drying out and the risk of fires is heightened. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is reminding users of federal forest and rangelands, state endowment lands and department-managed lands and access sites, that fireworks and exploding targets are prohibited.
Sedona, AZSedona Red Rock News

Wolf Anubis roams now-closed national forests

Amid extreme fire danger, multiple active fires and official forest closures, U.S. Forest Service officials have largely emptied the now-closed Coconino and Kaibab National Forests, but somewhere on the Colorado Plateau above Sedona, a 1-year-old endangered male Mexican wolf named Anubis is roaming. And he’s likely to be left alone...
TravelPosted by
The Moose 95.1 FM

Invasive Species Found on Boat Trying to Enter Yellowstone NP

During a routine inspection of a visitor's boat inside Yellowstone National Park last week, an inspector found an invasive species attached to the vessel, according to a press release from the National Park Service. The Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) discovered on the boat at Grant Village was quagga mussels, and...
Animalspewtrusts.org

Antarctic Penguins Compete With Commercial Fishing Fleets for Krill

South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, located about 2,500 miles north of Antarctica, play an important role in the Antarctic ecosystem. These islands support one of the most diverse aggregations of seabirds and marine mammals on Earth, including 25% of the world’s gentoo penguins. However, a new study shows...
Animalsrealtree.com

Watch: Yellowstone Grizzly Charges Park Ranger

A recently posted YouTube video shows a large grizzly charging a Yellowstone National Park ranger who was outside his vehicle attempting to direct traffic that had slowed because of onlookers. The footage, uploaded to YouTube by a user named Jaydog R, was captured Friday, May 28, the same day a...