One tough fish: Science Moab talks to Brian Healy about the humpback chub

Fireworks and explosives are prohibited on most public lands, including those owned or leased by F&G. With near record temperatures heading into the Fourth of July weekend, grass and other vegetation from the valleys to the mountains are drying out and the risk of fires is heightened. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is reminding users of federal forest and rangelands, state endowment lands and department-managed lands and access sites, that fireworks and exploding targets are prohibited.