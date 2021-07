As the first entry in the Zelda series to feature a soundtrack performed by a live orchestra, Skyward Sword has some truly outstanding music. From the lilting woodwinds and cheerful mandolin that follow you through Skyloft to the heavy, menacing organ that signals Ghirahim’s arrival, each track is perfectly arranged to suit the personality of the character or place it represents. But if I had to choose the one piece that speaks to me more than any other, it would have to be “Fi’s Theme.” The soaring flute, sharply plucked strings, and haunting bells flow beautifully together to accompany the mysterious, graceful entity so rigidly bound by logic and duty. From the first moment I heard this melody, I felt a strong connection to Fi and wanted to follow her on her journey of personal growth.