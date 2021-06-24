Cancel
Public Health

Brain Inflammation From COVID-19 Looks Eerily Similar to That From Alzheimer's

By Carly Cassella
ScienceAlert
ScienceAlert
 4 days ago
The SARS-CoV-2 virus doesn't just cause enduring damage to the lungs and the heart. A large number of patients who contract COVID-19 also report long-lasting neurological issues, including brain fog, memory loss, difficulty concentrating, hallucinations, headaches, and loss of smell or taste.  More than a year into the pandemic, scientists are still trying to figure out why. While some initial autopsies have found small signs of the virus within our brains, other autopsies have turned up nothing of significance. Even if the SARS-CoV-2 virus doesn't directly infiltrate our noggins, or does so rarely, some scientists think its presence in the body can still...

#Inflammation#Brain Cell#Brain Fog#Alzheimer#Covid 19#Stanford University
