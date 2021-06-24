Brain Inflammation From COVID-19 Looks Eerily Similar to That From Alzheimer's

WASHINGTON (SBG) - Scientists say we may never know the cause of COVID-19, as China continues to keep its labs closed to investigators. But are there other avenues to explore that could uncover the root cause of COVID-19? “Most scientists that I've spoken to who have looked closely at the sequence think that it doesn't really have the markers that would indicate anything other than a natural virus,” said Dr. Tara Kirk Sell to The National Desk’s Jan Jeffcoat. “The current debate is really more about if there was a leak of an existing pathogen versus something of someone getting sick from an animal, which again is just going to be really hard to find a clear answer for.”