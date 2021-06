Are you ready for a summer challenge? If you have a device you can log in to your school account and still do ST Math this summer. Any student over summer who makes 20% progress or who reaches 100% completion on this year’s ST Math program will be rewarded with a cool prize when we return to school.There are food coupons, Stinger skateboard decks, fun recess equipment and more that you could earn. So get to it and make sure to balance your screen time this summer with some reading and outdoor fun as well. Super Stingers Succeed at ST Math!!!