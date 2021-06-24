HAPPENINGS | June 24-July 1, 2021
DEMONSTRATION OF THE COMMUNITY SUPPORTED GRAZING PROGRAM | Friday, June 25, 6-9 p.m. FREE. The Ojai Valley Fire Safe Council is partnering with local goat grazing businesses to develop a Community Support Grazing Program to reduce fire hazard fuels and foster ecological stewardship. This event will provide a demonstration of the grazing and information about the benefits with live music, beverages and hors d’oeuvre with a conversation around what the program offers and would look like. Due to parking limitations attendees are asked to park at Nordhoff High School, 1401 Maricopa Hwy, Ojai and ride the free shuttle provided to the Ojai Retreat (160 Besant Road) for the event. Shuttle service begins at 5:30 p.m. www.firesafeojai.org.vcreporter.com