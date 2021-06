The Red Sox are having a great season in the majors, having currently won three in a row to put them back to within a game of the red-hot Rays. This is much better than most were expecting from this club, and that performance in the majors has rightfully overshadowed what has also been a fairly exciting season on the farm. It hasn’t been all roses, but things are generally trending in the right direction, and that doesn’t even include whoever they will be adding with the number four overall pick this year.