How to watch the Central Park Season 2 premiere tonight on Apple TV+
Apple TV+ animated musical comedy Central Park Season 2 returns tomorrow with its sophomore season. The acclaimed comedy follows the Tillermans, a family living in the world’s most famous park. Owen (Leslie Odom Jr.) is the park manager, Paige (Kathryn Hahn) is his journalist wife, and together they raise their children Molly (Emmy Raver-Lampman) and Cole (Tituss Burgess) while fending off hotel heiress Bitsy Brandham (Stanley Tucci) and her miserable assistant Helen (Daveed Diggs), who want to turn the park into luxury condos.showsnob.com