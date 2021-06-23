Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Housing

Time Out's Civics Future Shaper: Jess Scully

By Maxim Boon
Time Out Global
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTime Out is profiling the incredible people who are shaping the future of Sydney in this Future Shaper series. These remarkable individuals and organisations were nominated by a panel of expert judges including editor of Time Out Sydney Maxim Boon, celebrity chef and restaurateur Kylie Kwong, head of talks and ideas at the Sydney Opera House Edwina Throsby, NSW 24-hour economy commissioner Michael Rodrigues, CEO of IndigiLab Luke Briscoe, and NIDA resident director David Berthold. Read more about the project here.

www.timeout.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kylie Kwong
Person
Clover Moore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#New Economy#Nsw#Nida#Sydney Jess Scully#Vivid Ideas#Aboriginal Carbon Fund#Community Wealth Building#Digital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Housing
Country
Australia
Related
Food & DrinksTime Out Global

Future Shapers: Hana Assafiri, who's using food to start meaningful conversations

Time Out is profiling the incredible people who are shaping the future of Melbourne in our Future Shaper series. We have asked a panel of esteemed judges comprising Senator Lidia Thorpe (Greens Senator for Victoria), Claire Ferres Miles (CEO of Sustainability Victoria) Pat Nourse (creative director, Melbourne Food and Wine Festival), Simon Abrahams (creative director and CEO of Melbourne Fringe), Peter Tullin (co-founder and CEO of Remix Summits) and Kate Vinot (chair of Zoos Victoria) to help us identify the people changing the future of Melbourne in the areas of food and drink; arts; community and culture; civics; and sustainability. In food, Hana Assafiri OAM was chosen for her work with Moroccan Soup Bar and beyond.
Visual ArtTime Out Global

Future Shapers: George Hartley and Bluethumb are democratising art

Time Out is profiling the incredible people who are shaping the future of Melbourne in this Future Shaper series. We have asked a panel of esteemed judges comprising Senator Lidia Thorpe (Greens Senator for Victoria), Claire Ferres Miles (CEO of Sustainability Victoria) Pat Nourse (creative director, Melbourne Food and Wine Festival), Simon Abrahams (creative director and CEO of Melbourne Fringe), Peter Tullin (co-founder and CEO of Remix Summits) and Kate Vinot (chair of Zoos Victoria) to help us identify the people and organisations changing the future of Melbourne in the areas of food and drink; arts; community and culture; civics; and sustainability. In the arts, one such person is George Hartley, one of the co-founders of online art gallery Bluethumb.
Food & DrinksTime Out Global

Future Shapers: Food and Drink

Time Out's Future Shapers is a celebration of the best and brightest innovators, trailblazers and community builders in Sydney across five key fields: the arts; civics; sustainability; food and drink; and community and culture. These remarkable individuals and organisations were nominated by a panel of experts including editor of Time Out Sydney Maxim Boon, celebrity chef and restaurateur Kylie Kwong, head of talks and ideas at the Sydney Opera House Edwina Throsby, NSW 24-hour economy commissioner Michael Rodrigues, CEO of IndigiLab Luke Briscoe and NIDA resident director David Berthold.
Food & DrinksTime Out Global

Future Shapers: Miranda Sharp, who wants you to know where your food comes from

Time Out is profiling the incredible people who are shaping the future of Melbourne in our Future Shaper series. We have asked a panel of esteemed judges comprising Senator Lidia Thorpe (Greens Senator for Victoria), Claire Ferres Miles (CEO of Sustainability Victoria) Pat Nourse (creative director, Melbourne Food and Wine Festival), Simon Abrahams (creative director and CEO of Melbourne Fringe), Peter Tullin (co-founder and CEO of Remix Summits) and Kate Vinot (chair of Zoos Victoria) to help us identify the people changing the future of Melbourne in the areas of food and drink; arts; community and culture; civics; and sustainability. In food, one such person is Miranda Sharp, founder and director of Melbourne Farmers Markets.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Neighbours to reveal the truth about Jesse Porter's hidden agenda

Neighbours spoilers follow for UK and Australian viewers. Neighbours is set to reveal the truth about newcomer Jesse Porter's hidden agenda over the coming weeks, as it emerges that he has a surprising link to a Lassiters rival. Jesse (Cameron Robbie) is about to enter into a 'showmance' with Harlow...
WorldTime Out Global

London’s first zero-waste theatre is coming to Canary Wharf

A new theatre with a twist is coming to London this summer – one where you can do your bit for the environment at the same time as indulging in some culture. The Greenhouse is a zero-waste theatre that was first built at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2019 and picked up two awards at the festival that year. Thanks to the pandemic, its London debut has been a little delayed, but it will finally take up residency in the city later this month.
Food & DrinksTime Out Global

South east Londoners rejoice: Bromley’s getting a brand new boozer

When we heard that Bromley was going to get a brand new pub, a certain Time Out staffer and Bromley local wept tears of happiness. Situated in a glorious building – a former eighteenth-century wine merchants, no less – The Artful Duke is enough to make Grand Designs’ easily unimpressed leader Kevin McCloud swing his gilet round his head with joy. With a massive skylight and vaulted ceilings, it’s set to be a certified beaut, so we’re not too suspicious of the fact that they’ve only given us drawings of it rather than actual photographs. We’re sure everything will be fine in time for next month's opening day. Right? Right.
Visual Artanothermag.com

Exhibitions, Films, Food and Drink: Brilliant Things To Do This July

Arles’ photography festival returns after a year’s hiatus with a new director, Christoph Wiesner (formerly of Paris Photo), and some 40 photography shows dotted around the ancient French city. Highlights include The New Black Vanguard: Photography Between Art and Fashion, a celebration of Black creativity and “the cross-pollination between art, fashion, and culture in constructing an image”; and Masculinities: Liberation Through Photography, a photographic exploration of the many guises masculinity can take, featuring work by Rotimi Fani-Kayode, Peter Hujar, Ana Mendieta and more.
SoccerTime Out Global

Want to watch England’s semi-final in Trafalgar Square? ACT NOW!

It may have escaped your attention, but there is a really-quite-surprisingly-cool-looking Euro 2020 Fan Zone in Trafalgar Square. What an arena to see England’s inevitable and epochal triumph in the much-delayed tournament. There are rows of suitably distanced picnic tables beneath the stern maritime gaze of Admiral Lord Nelson, so you can safely go absolute apeshit when our boys trounce whoever they’re playing.
Food & DrinksTime Out Global

Meatopia 2021 reveals its highly meaty headline chefs

The seventh annual Meatopia will this year be grilling itself silly from September 3-5 and it’s just revealed the big names who’ll be at the top of bill, sharpening their knives and doing despicably delicious things with fire and flesh. Vegans, please avert your eyes. With 60-odd chefs creating a...
Public HealthTime Out Global

Clubs and venues aren't going to demand Covid passports after July 19

Nightclubs and music venues are preparing to open their doors on July 19 for the first time in nearly 18 months and a clearer picture of what to expect is starting to emerge. According to government figures, our nightlife renaissance won’t require spaces to conduct Covid tests or punters to show vaccine passports.
TV & Videosskiddle.com

21Soho Presents... with Flo & Joan

7:00pm til 10:00pm (last entry 6:45am) 21Soho Presents... is a brand new mixed bill comedy night in a brand new venue! We will be bringing you the best of the best comedians to our stage in the heart of Soho Square!. LINE UP:. FLO & JOAN!. Flo & Joan are...
EntertainmentTime Out Global

In pictures: Londoners enjoying summer through history

According to the unfailingly accurate weather people, July (which begins today, by the way) is going to be a scorcher. Eventually. While we wait for the sun to turn up and get the party started, why not bathe in the warmth of these captivating old photos? The Bishopsgate Institute has collected a load of summer shots of Londoners enjoying themselves throughout history (or at least the last 100 years of it).
WorldTime Out Global

Mt Fuji has officially reopened to climbers this summer

If climbing Mt Fuji is on your Japan bucket list, you’ll be glad to hear that the mountain has reopened to climbers after being closed in 2020 due to Covid-19 concerns. Last year’s closure was the first time the World Heritage Site was not open to visitors since 1960. As...
LifestyleTime Out Global

Catch 100,000 sunflowers in bloom at Yokosuka Soleil Hill for free

While spring brings an array of colourful blooms including cherry blossoms, tulips and wisteria, summer is the time for hydrangeas and bright yellow sunflowers. To welcome this season’s flowers, Yokosuka Soleil Hill at Nagai Seaside Park is hosting a Sunflower Festival boasting approximately 100,000 sunflowers from mid-July to mid-August. The...
LifestyleTime Out Global

Influencers assemble! You can win a stay at a PrettyLittleThing hotel

Fed up of watching perma-tanned influencers frolicking in the Love Island villa while the closest you’ve got to a holiday is a quick trip to the corner shop for a Solero? This pop-up hotel run by fast fashion faves PrettyLittleThing might be the solution to your woes. A luxury experience...
SoccerTime Out Global

Four huge outdoor spaces to watch England’s Euros game this Saturday

Is football coming finally coming home? No one knows, but England’s Euros dream continues this Saturday with their quarter-final against Ukraine. Watch the drama unfold on a massive screen with cold beer on tap at these cavernous spots. Vinegar Yard. Want to watch the beautiful game in the great outdoors?...