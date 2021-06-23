The myth of serendipity at the office water cooler

July 1, 2021 | There are a number of misconceptions circulating around our country about the COVID-19 vaccines. Many of them are to blame for the failure of the federal government’s plan to have 70 percent of U.S. adults receive at least one shot by the Fourth of July as well as the continuing spread of variants of the virus. And some of them are so far-fetched as to be considered humorous but are still accepted by certain members of the populace. For example, there is no truth to the rumor that being vaccinated can cause you to be magnetic. All COVID-19 vaccines are free from metals such as iron, nickel, cobalt and lithium as well as any manufactured products such as microelectronics, electrodes, carbon nanotubes, and nanowire semiconductors. In addition, the typical dose for a vaccine is less than a milliliter, which is not enough to allow magnets to be attracted to your vaccination site even if the vaccine was filled with a magnetic metal.