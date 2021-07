The staggering low vacancy and rising rents in Greater Boston’s industrial market are forcing tenants to cling tightly to their existing spaces and rental rates. The 30M SF of tenant demand is nearly triple the amount of vacancy in the market, while rents in some submarkets have doubled in the past five years, according to industrial brokers and developers speaking on Bisnow’s Transforming Boston Industrial digital summit this week. The dynamics have forced a wave of short-term extensions and sale-leasebacks in a market not expected to cool in the next 24-36 months, panelists said.