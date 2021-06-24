Horoscope for June 24, 2021: Cancer, be a leader today; Capricorn, be aware of beneficial allies

As we fly into July (how did we already make it halfway through the year?), the cosmic forecast is heating up. This week’s big event comes on the 1st, as aggressive Mars makes an opposition to steady Saturn. Saturn in Aquarius is the part of us that wants to stay inside and get ahead on work. Mars in Leo is the part of us that wants to dive into a hot girl summer full force, neglecting our responsibilities. When these planets are opposed though, we have to develop a strategy that pleases both the rulemaker and the boundary breaker. It’s no surprise that this combination is found in the birth chart of the actor, martial artist and philosopher, Bruce Lee, who made his career about mastering his impulses. With excitable Mars then squaring off with shocking Uranus on the 3rd, encouraging us to break even further from tradition, it’s wise to keep this axiom of Lee’s in mind: “In the middle of chaos lies opportunity.”