The pandemic stricken world is much different than the world we knew before, and as we emerge on the other side we’ve all got some collective readjusting to do. The Covid19 pandemic influenced just about every aspect of our lives and will continue to exert its inescapable influence in the materializing post-pandemic climate. When the coronavirus drew us into our homes and away from our office spaces for just about a year, we were able to reflect on our needs and desires for an effective and welcoming office space; now, more than ever, we understand the importance of community and togetherness. Our needs for reintegration and adjustment, and for both public and private work areas, are validated through the cutting-edge “Club-Office” designs of the Swiss brand Vitra.