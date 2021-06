Note: This is a developing story. More details about Metroid Dread will be added soon. It’s been a long time since we’ve seen a new Metroid game on a home console, 2010’s divisive Metroid: Other M being the last one, but it seems Samus is making her return in time for her 25th birthday. Today during the Nintendo Direct E3 2021 show, the company announce Metroid Dread, a all-new classic 2D adventure (the first in 19 years)developed by the team at MercurySteam, (who previously made the 3DS game Metroid: Samus Returns). The game appears to feature an all-new look for Samus, as well as some new robotic enemies. Check out a trailer for Metroid Dread, below.