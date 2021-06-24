Wong & Partners advising Generali on its RM1.3b acquisition of majority stake in AXA Affin JVs, all of MPI Generali

The Global General Liability Insurance Market Report assesses developments relevant to the insurance industry and identifies key risks and vulnerabilities for the General Liability Insurance Industry to make stakeholders aware with current and future scenarios. To derive complete assessment and market estimates a wide list of Insurers, aggregators, agency were considered in the coverage; Some of the top players profiled are AXA, Aviva, Asahi Mutual Life Insurance, Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company, Allianz, BizInsure LLC, Sumitomo Life Insurance, Intact Insurance Company, GEICO, Assicurazioni Generali, Nippon Life Insurance, Prudential, State Farm Insurance, United Financial Casualty Company, Zurich Financial Services, The Travelers Indemnity Company, Liberty Mutual Insurance Company, American Intl. Group, Farmers, Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance & Munich Re Group.