Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Wong & Partners advising Generali on its RM1.3b acquisition of majority stake in AXA Affin JVs, all of MPI Generali

By Lynette Hew
theedgemarkets.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR (June 24): Wong & Partners is advising Generali Asia NV on the proposed acquisition of the shares of AXA Affin General Insurance Bhd (AAGI) and AXA Affin Life Insurance Bhd (AALI) from AXA Asia, Affin Bank Bhd and several minorities. In a statement today, Wong & Partners announced...

www.theedgemarkets.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Insurance#Insurance Industry#Insurance Company#Axa#Axa Affin Jvs#Generali Asia Nv#Aagi#Aali#Axa Asia#Affin Bank Bhd#Mpi Generali Insurans#Mpib#P C#Malaysian#M A#Mpig#The Wong Partners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Insurance
News Break
Economy
Country
Malaysia
Related
Energy Industrythemiddlemarket.com

Partners Group Takes Majority Stake in Dimension Renewable Energy

Partners Group, a global private markets firm, has, on behalf of its clients, agreed to acquire a controlling equity stake in Dimension Renewable Energy, a distributed energy company focusing on community solar and battery storage across the US. Todd Bright, partner, head private infrastructure Americas, Partners Group, said, “Dimension represents...
BusinessPhotonics.com

Schunk Group Acquires Majority Stake in Pulsar Photonics

LAUFFEN AM NECKAR, Germany, June 25, 2021 — The Schunk Group, a technology company that supplies products made of high-tech materials, as well as machines and systems, will acquire a majority stake in Pulsar Photonics. Based in Herzogenrath near Aachen, Pulsar Photonics is focused on laser micromachining, particularly ultrashort-pulse laser technology. It develops and produces machines and systems for materials processing with short- and ultrashort-pulse lasers. These solutions include systems to increase process speed — for example, through beam shaping or multibeam processing — as well as machine-integrated measurement technology to ensure consistent process results.
Businessinternationalfinance.com

AXA sells its business in Malaysia to Generali for €262 mn

France-based insurance giant AXA has sold its unit in Malaysia to Italian insurance giant Generali in a deal worth €262 million, media reports said. The deal will see Generali become the second-biggest player in Malaysia’s property and casualty insurance market. It will also pave the way for the Italian insurer to enter the life insurance sector in Malaysia.
BusinessShareCast

Volkswagen considers acquiring majority stake in Europcar

German carmaker Volkswagen announced on Thursday that it is considering acquiring a majority stake in car rental company Europcar. Volkswagen is considering the investment in order to access a rental platform to support its “long-term mobility vision” and strengthen its own range of products and services. Talks are at a...
Economydenversun.com

General Liability Insurance Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants AXA, Aviva, Asahi Mutual Life Insurance

The Global General Liability Insurance Market Report assesses developments relevant to the insurance industry and identifies key risks and vulnerabilities for the General Liability Insurance Industry to make stakeholders aware with current and future scenarios. To derive complete assessment and market estimates a wide list of Insurers, aggregators, agency were considered in the coverage; Some of the top players profiled are AXA, Aviva, Asahi Mutual Life Insurance, Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company, Allianz, BizInsure LLC, Sumitomo Life Insurance, Intact Insurance Company, GEICO, Assicurazioni Generali, Nippon Life Insurance, Prudential, State Farm Insurance, United Financial Casualty Company, Zurich Financial Services, The Travelers Indemnity Company, Liberty Mutual Insurance Company, American Intl. Group, Farmers, Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance & Munich Re Group.
Businessthemiddlemarket.com

KKR Acquires Majority Stake in Education Perfect

Global investment firm KKR, and Australia-based private equity firm Five V Capital has signed definitive agreements pursuant to which KKR will acquire a majority stake in Australian and New Zealand education technology company Education Perfect. EP assists students, teachers, parents, and school leaders by providing them with data insights and...
Businesscompletemusicupdate.com

Sony acquires majority stake in Alamo Records

Sony Music has acquired a majority stake in Todd Moscowitz’s Alamo Records. As part of the deal, Alamo will become an imprint of the major record company. “We are very excited to bring Todd and his label, Alamo, to our company”, says Sony Music boss Rob Stringer. “He has always been a visionary in an area of music that is now front and centre of pop culture globally, so we are delighted to add his experience and expertise to our creative strategy. We welcome him, his artists and his team to Sony Music and will provide all the partnership he needs to take the label to even greater heights”.
Economythevibes.com

AXA to sell M’sian insurance operations to Generali

KUALA LUMPUR – AXA Group has entered into an agreement with Generali to sell its insurance operations in Malaysia, including its 49.99% stake in AXA Affin General Insurance and 49% shareholding in AXA Affin Life Insurance. “The transaction is subject to closing conditions, including the receipt of regulatory approvals, and...
Orlando, FLfa-mag.com

Stratos Acquires Minority Stake In Summit Wealth Partners

Beachwood, Ohio,-based Stratos Wealth Enterprises announced that it has acquired a "meaningful minority stake" in Summit Wealth Partners, an Orlando, Fla.-based RIA with six advisors and $600 million in client assets. Stratos is one of LPL’s largest and fastest-growing affiliated hybrid RIA groups. The amount of the investment was not...
Businesscarriermanagement.com

Generali to Acquire AXA Malaysia Insurance Assets

Italy’s top insurer Generali has agreed to buy Axa’s insurance assets in Malaysia and take full ownership of a joint-venture it runs in the country to strengthen its local presence. The deals will turn Generali into the second-biggest player in Malaysia’s Property and Casualty (P&C) insurance market while also allowing...
Businessinternationalinvestment.net

Generali to buy rival Axa Malaysia insurers in 'transforming' strategic move

Assicurazioni Generali has agreed to buy rival Axa's insurance assets in Malaysia for a consideration of RM 1,290m (€262m) in a key strategic push into the region. The deal announced today (22 June) will see Axa sell its stake of 49.99% in Axa Affin General Insurance and its 49% of Axa Affin Life Insurance.
BusinessGlobal Reinsurance Online

Generali expands presence in Malaysia via Axa deal

Italy’s top insurer Generali has agreed to buy Axa’s insurance assets in Malaysia and take full ownership of a joint-venture it runs in the country to strengthen its local presence. The deals will turn Generali into the second-biggest player in Malaysia’s Property and Casualty (P&C) insurance market while also allowing...
Businessprivateequitywire.co.uk

One Equity Partners completes acquisition of BRUSH

One Equity Partners (OEP), a middle market private equity firm, has completed the acquisition of the BRUSH Group (BRUSH0, an independent provider of equipment, services and solutions for electrical power generation and distribution. Terms of the private transaction have not been disclosed. Founded in 1889, and headquartered in Ashby de...
Businessgamesindustry.biz

Tencent acquires majority stake in Yager

Games monolith Tencent has taken a majority stake in German developer Yager. The Berlin-based studio will continue to operate as an independent entity under the new deal, but will gain access to additional development resources. Yager is best known as the developer of third-person shooter Spec Ops: The Line, published...
Businessthemiddlemarket.com

KKR Takes Majority Stake in Vini Cosmetics

KKR, a global investment firm, and Vini Cosmetics, a branded personal care and beauty products company in India, have signed a definitive agreement pursuant to which the company’s founder group – led by Darshan Patel, chairman and joint-managing director, and Dipam Patel, joint-managing director – and Sequoia Capital will sell a majority stake in the company to KKR for approximately $625 million. The co-founders will continue to hold a significant stake in Vini and collaborate with KKR in the next phase of the company’s growth. In addition, existing investor WestBridge Capital will acquire a further stake from the founder group to increase its shareholding in Vini.
Businessthemiddlemarket.com

Adenia Takes Majority Stake in Herholdt’s

Adenia Partners, a private equity firm investing in Africa, has acquired a majority stake in Herholdt’s, a distributor of low voltage electrical products and solar products in South Africa. “We are delighted to begin our South African journey by investing in Herholdt’s, a fast-growing business with an impressive corporate culture,”...
Businessthemiddlemarket.com

Westward Partners Acquires Majority Stake in Superfeet

Private equity firm Westward Partners has invested in insole company Superfeet. Effective immediately, Seattle-based Westward Partners assumes majority ownership in the company. “When we were introduced to Superfeet we immediately connected with their vision and values,” said Andy Baldridge, Westward founder and partner. “We recognize and are excited about the...
BusinessLaw.com

K&L Gates Advises Sweden’s Sinch on $1.3B Australian Acquisition

A global team from K&L Gates advised Swedish communications and telecommunications company Sinch on its $1.3 billion acquisition of Australian SMS marketing technology company MessageMedia. The Australian company was advised by a team from Herbert Smith Freehills, led by partner Damien Hazard.