Wondering how to get rid of fruit flies? Though it may feel like fruit flies are a spontaneous mystery of nature that appear out of thin air, all it really takes to get a fruit fly fiesta happening in your home is a single fruit fly and a partially fermented piece of fruit. One female fly can lay up to 500 eggs. Luckily making a fruit fly trap is easy. Made correctly it will attract all the fruit flies in your kitchen, leaving you with no more swarms. Get the flies to bug off with these instructions for making your own trap.