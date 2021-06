Summer is here which means outdoor cooking and grilling is back. Washington County Environmental Health gives tips on how to prepare your food safely and properly so everyone can have a great summer experience. When preparing your food, make sure you know where it is coming from. If it is frozen, you will need to take time to thaw it out. This can be done by running the food under warm water, putting it from the freezer into the refrigerator, putting it in a microwave, or thawing out while it’s being cooked. County Public Health Inspector Cindy Chaves explains one common method that shouldn’t be used. “A lot of people sometimes think that thawing out food at room temperature is safe but that can actually introduce bacteria.”