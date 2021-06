It took all of five minutes of Portugal’s Euro 2020 campaign for Cristiano Ronaldo to exhibit his trademark repertoire of dismay. Standing unmarked on the edge of the box, with Hungary’s goal beckoning, Diogo Jota failed to obey protocol and instead fizzed a shot towards the far post. What followed amounted to a sight no less familiar than Ronaldo’s famed goal celebration: a scream of indignation, an accusatory look towards the Gods and then back to his own feet, wondering how the connection between heaven and turf had been broken.It might have been the earliest foray of the defending...