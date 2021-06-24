Contemporary artists pay homage to land art legend Nancy Holt

Contemporary Art Gallery Online has opened the “Tiny Art” Exhibition. Entries are accepted from June 24th, 2021, to August 22nd, 2021. The purpose of this exhibition is to bring emerging artists and their amazing artistry to the marketplace. While enabling buyers the opportunity to purchase and own high quality original art at a reasonable price. Contemporary Art Gallery Online encourages entries from all painters and photographers regardless of their experience and or education in the art field or where they my reside. This is an international exhibition, and everyone is encouraged to participate. The group exhibition of all entrants will be held online at the Contemporary Art Gallery Online from August 25th, 2021, to September 30th, 2021. All entrants and their art will be showcased on the Gallery for immediate sale. We want to see your best TINY art. Any subject or artistic expression is welcome. The only criterion is the image must be 10” x 10” or smaller and available for sale.