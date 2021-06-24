Cancel
East Sac Softball Puts on Great Performance at Pink Out Night, Grabs Win Over Manson NW Webster; Area Softball Teams Go 1-6 Wednesday Night

By Tyler Brunner
1380kcim.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarroll hung on against Boundurant Farrar, but let a few runs slip past them in their loss Wednesday night. The Bondurant Farrar Bluejays brought home two runners in the top of the first and one more in the top of the second to take the early 3-0 lead. Carroll responded in the bottom of the third where Josie Ayala was brought home by Ava Gross’ RBI single, cutting down the Bluejay lead to 3-1.

www.1380kcim.com
