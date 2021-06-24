Cancel
Expert: Transgender Olympic athlete could polarize opinion

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — An American expert on transgender rights and politics says the participation of New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard at the Tokyo Olympics could inspire other trans athletes. But it could also become a focus for conservative activists who oppose greater LGBTQ rights and freedoms. Dr. Jami Taylor says Hubbard might find herself in a no-win position even if she succeeds when she competes in the women’s 87-kilogram plus division. Hubbard is set to be the first transgender athlete to compete at an Olympics. The selection has drawn criticism from some conservative commentators.

