Padres beat Dodgers 5-3 for 1st sweep of rivals in 8 seasons

 4 days ago

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Trent Grisham drew a go-ahead, bases-loaded walk with one out in the eighth and the San Diego Padres hit three solo homers off Trevor Bauer and beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 for their first three-game sweep of the NL West rivals in eight seasons. The game ended in front of a sellout crowd of 43,961 when pinch-hitter Albert Pujols lined out to third baseman Manny Machado who doubled Will Smith off second. That earned Mark Melancon his major league-leading 23rd save. San Diego is 7-3 this season against the Dodgers, including winning four straight, and has won two of the three series against them.

Person
Manny Machado
Person
Albert Pujols
Person
Mark Melancon
Person
Trent Grisham
Person
Trevor Bauer
