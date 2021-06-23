Coming to grips: Sticky stuff ban provokes managers, players

Cancel
NEW YORK (AP) — Kansas City manager Mike Matheny warned opponents that if they act like Philadelphia’s Joe Girardi and ask umpires to check Royals pitchers for sticky substances, it would provoke his team. New York Yankees reliever Zack Britton, a member of the players’ association’s executive subcommittee, called on Major League Baseball to end on-field checks by umpires and replace them with monitors who would conduct inspections in clubhouses, dugouts and bullpens. Britton faulted baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred for not answering media questions about the crackdown.

