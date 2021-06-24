Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Ray helps Blue Jays win 4th straight by beating Marlins 3-1

wcn247.com
 5 days ago

MIAMI (AP) — Robbie Ray allowed one run in six innings, and three relievers completed a four-hitter as the Toronto Blue Jays earned their fourth victory in a row, beating Miami 3-1 to complete a two-game sweep. Ray struck out six to increase his season total to 103 in 79 2/3 innings. Jordan Romano pitched a perfect ninth for his fifth save in six chances and second in two nights. Bo Bichette had two hits, an RBI and a run scored for the Blue Jays. They improved to 13-2 in interleague play, including 4-0 against Miami. Starling Marte homered for the Marlins.

www.wcn247.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bo Bichette
Person
Jordan Romano
Person
Starling Marte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marlins 3 1#Ap#The Toronto Blue Jays#The Blue Jays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBESPN

Back home, Orioles beat Blue Jays 7-1 behind Mullins' 2 HRs

BALTIMORE -- — Cedric Mullins homered twice and Thomas Eshelman pitched effectively into the fifth inning to help the Baltimore Orioles snap their eight-game losing streak with a 7-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night. Mullins had three hits, including a homer to lead off the bottom...
MLBCBS Sports

Blue Jays' Robbie Ray: Charged with loss Friday

Ray (4-3) allowed two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five in 4.1 innings to take the loss against the Orioles on Friday. Ray had recorded double-digit strikeouts in each of his last two starts, but he was unable to get into a similar rhythm Friday. He gave up a leadoff home run in the first inning and allowed another run to come across by giving up three singles in the bottom of the fifth. The southpaw has now posted a 3.50 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 97:19 K:BB in 74.2 innings across his first 13 starts of the year. Ray tentatively lines up to make his next appearance on the road against Miami on Wednesday.
MLBchatsports.com

Gurriel Hits RBI Double In 9th, Blue Jays Beat Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — Cavan Biggio and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. doubled on consecutive pitches to break a ninth-inning tie, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Miami Marlins 2-1 Tuesday night. The hits came with one out against Yimi García (3-6), who entered the game after Sandy Alcantara stymied the Blue...
MLBdailyjournal.net

Biggio, Gurriel power Blue Jays in 2-1 win over Marlins

MIAMI — Cavan Biggio and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. doubled on consecutive pitches to break a ninth-inning tie, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Miami Marlins 2-1 Tuesday night. The hits came with one out against Yimi García (3-6), who entered the game after Sandy Alcantara stymied the Blue Jays while throwing only 86 pitches in eight innings.
MLBalbuquerqueexpress.com

Blue Jays look to solve Trevor Rogers, beat Marlins

The Toronto Blue Jays, who finally have outfielder George Springer back in the lineup, will go for their fourth straight win when they visit the Miami Marlins on Wednesday night. Springer went 0-for-4 on Tuesday in just his fifth game since signing with Toronto in January. "I feel great," saidSpringer,...
MLBbettingpros.com

Blue Jays and Marlins meet in battle of lefties

Tonight's game between the Toronto Blue Jays and Miami Marlins features a pair of left-handed starters in Robbie Ray against Trevor Rogers. The Blue Jays are -130 moneyline favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. Last night's 2-1 victory by Toronto was their third straight while the Marlins have lost consecutive games. Ray (4-3, 3.50) has eight quality starts this season, and is 1-2 with a 2.18 ERA in four career appearances (three starts) against the Marlins. Toronto is looking to get to an even .500 in Ray's starts, as they are 6-7 with him on the mound this year. Rogers (7-3, 1.87), who has won four of his past five decisions and seven of his last nine, is making his first career start against Toronto. Rogers leads all rookies in wins, ERA, and strikeouts.
MLBfishstripes.com

Blue Jays vs. Marlins Series Preview

Back at home, the Miami Marlins host the Toronto Blue Jays for a two-game series on Tuesday and Wednesday night. Toronto is a homer-happy team that leads the American League with 107 home runs. The Marlins’ pitching staff, however, has allowed the fewest home runs in the game. This series...
MLBtheScore

Blue Jays rally in 9th to beat Marlins in Springer's return

MIAMI (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays' bats came alive as soon as they had a chance to face someone other than Sandy Alcantara. Cavan Biggio and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. doubled on consecutive pitches against reliever Yimi García to break a ninth-inning tie, and Toronto beat the Miami Marlins 2-1 Tuesday night.
MLBFOX Sports

Stripling expected to start for the Blue Jays against the Orioles

LINE: Blue Jays -246, Orioles +206; over/under is 11 runs. The Blue Jays are 16-18 against opponents from the AL East. Toronto's team on-base percentage of .324 is fifth in the majors. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with an OBP of .434. The Orioles are 10-22 against the rest...
MLBFOX Sports

No fuss: Scherzer goes 6 to help Nationals beat Marlins 5-1

MIAMI (AP) — This time, Max Scherzer didn’t come unbuckled. The Nationals' ace allowed one run in six innings and passed two umpire inspections without a fuss, helping Washington beat the Miami Marlins 5-1 on Sunday to earn a split of their four-game series. Scherzer (7-4) struck out seven and...
MLBsanjosesun.com

Blue Jays duo Randal Grichuk, Teoscar Hernandez drills Orioles

Randal Grichuk hit a three-run home run and had four RBIs, Teoscar Hernandez added a solo homer and three RBIs and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting Baltimore Orioles 12-4 Saturday afternoon at Buffalo. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. added a two-run home run for the Blue Jays, who have won...
MLBsemoball.com

Guerrero hits 26th homer, Blue Jays beat Orioles 12-4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) -- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his major league-leading 26th home run, Teoscar Hernandez and Randal Grichuk also connected and the Toronto Blue Jays breezed past the Baltimore Orioles 12-4 Saturday. Guerrero edged ahead of San Diego's Fernando Tatis Jr. for the most homers this year. Guerrero homered...
MLBspotonalabama.com

Blue Jays complete season-series sweep of Marlins

Bo Bichette, who leads the majors with 61 runs scored, played a key role in a pair of rallies, propelling the Toronto Blue Jays to a 3-1 win over the host Miami Marlins on Wednesday night. Toronto took all four games from Miami this season, including both contests in the just-concluded...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk bids to provide more woes for O's

Randal Grichuk will have another chance to torment the visiting Baltimore Orioles on Sunday afternoon as the Toronto Blue Jays try to take the four-game series at Buffalo, N.Y. Grichuk has hit 20 career homers against the Orioles after his three-run blast on Saturday helped the Blue Jays to a...
MLBwearebreakingnews.com

Greinke Releases Full Game; Astros Smash Blue Jays

BUFFALO, New York, USA (AP) – Zack Greinke had his first complete game since 2017, Carlos Correa backed him up with a pair of home runs and the Houston Astros beat the Toronto Blue Jays 13-1 on Friday night. Puerto Rican Martín Maldonado hit a grand slam for a total...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Blue Jays, Marlins Agree To Tuesday Morning Trade

The Toronto Blue Jays and Miami Marlins made MLB headlines Tuesday morning when the two ball-clubs agreed to a trade. Toronto is sending infielder Joe Panik and a minor league pitcher to Miami in exchange for outfielder Corey Dickerson and reliever Adam Cimber, per baseball insider Bob Nightengale. “The #BlueJays...
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Blue Jays to acquire Corey Dickerson, Adam Cimber from Rays

In one of the first deals of the summer trade season, the Blue Jays have reportedly agreed to acquire right-handed reliever Adam Cimber and left-handed-hitting outfielder Corey Dickerson from the Marlins in exchange for infielder Joe Panik and minor-league righty Andrew McInvale. The swap comes barely a week after Toronto GM Ross Atkins acknowledged a desire to add bullpen help (and after the team was reported to be seeking left-handed bats on the trade market).
MLBSportsGrid

Marlins are reportedly trading Corey Dickerson to Blue Jays

The Miami Marlins and Toronto Blue Jays are reportedly on the verge of pulling off a deal that would send Corey Dickerson to the American League East. https://twitter.com/CraigMish/status/1409872576395022338. According to Jon Heyman of the MLB Network reliever, Adam Cimber will also join Dickerson and head north to become a Blue...