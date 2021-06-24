Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL highlights minority candidates at QB Coaching Summit

wcn247.com
 4 days ago

Troy Vincent wrapped up the NFL’s three-day General Manager Forum and Quarterback Coaching Summit with a passionate plea to anyone who still thinks there aren’t worthy Black candidates for head coaching positions. Vincent praised Houston Texans assistant coach Pep Hamilton, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson and several other coaches who gave impressive presentations during this week’s webinar. The league held its inaugural GM Forum, named after Ozzie Newsome, on Monday and followed up with its fourth annual QB Coaching Summit on Tuesday and Wednesday. There are only four Black GMs and three Black head coaches in the NFL.

www.wcn247.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Johnson
Person
Ozzie Newsome
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagles#Chiefs#American Football#Gm Forum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLBleacher Report

Ranking the 5 Worst NFL Rosters Entering 2021 Season

Every NFL team is talented. Some are far more talented than others. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers are loaded at every level. The other side of the spectrum isn't as promising. Professional football is said to be the ultimate meritocracy...
NFLPosted by
All49ers

Time to Say Goodbye to Jimmy Garoppolo

"If you're brave enough to say goodbye, life will reward you with a new hello." – Paulo Coelho. Jimmy Garoppolo is one of the most discussed quarterbacks in the NFL. People argue all the time about what to do with him. Should he stay in San Francisco?. Are the 49ers...
NBAPosted by
KGW

Report: Blazers interviewing coaching candidates this week

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers have reportedly started interviewing candidates for the team’s head coaching job after parting ways with Terry Stotts earlier this month. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Blazers are interviewing Brooklyn Nets assistant coach Mike D’Antoni on Monday. D’Antoni has years of head coaching...
NFLprofootballrumors.com

Minor NFL Transactions: 6/13/21

We’ve got one small move to pass along as we wrap up the weekend:. The Bears elected to free up a roster spot. Clark is a converted D1 college basketball player who Chicago signed to a reserve/futures deal in 2020. He spent all of last season on injured reserve.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL Analyst Says 1 College QB Reminds Him Of Baker Mayfield

In the 2018 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns felt Baker Mayfield was worth giving up their first overall pick for. Will the team that holds the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft spend it on a quarterback drawing comparisons to Mayfield? We’ll have to wait to find out.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati QB | NFL Draft Scouting Report

After leading Cincinnati to their highest ranking since 2009, quarterback Desmond Ridder was expected to enter the NFL Draft last year. However, the entertaining dual-threat QB opted to return for his senior season with the Bearcats. As a result, Ridder projects to be one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft. But does he have first-round potential? Let’s dive into Ridder’s scouting report to find out.
NFLUSA Today

NFL Divisional Rankings: The head coaches

There are 32 head-coaching jobs spread across the eight divisions in the NFL. Which one combines to make its foursome the best, and which group looks like it could be headed for a spin on the carousel? Let’s take a look…. 8. NFC North. There is Matt LaFleur and all...
NFLBengals.com

Bengals Working With Five Coaches In NFL's Minority Fellowship Program

The Bengals coaching staff is welcoming five coaches to work with the team as interns as part of this year's Bill Walsh NFL Minority Coaching Fellowship program. All five will be working with the team virtually. The coaching interns are:. Kenny Ray Augustus, co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach at...
NFLthecomeback.com

Which 5 NFL non-QB rookies are under the most pressure?

Quarterbacks are always under pressure to perform. But what about the rookies who aren’t quarterbacks? Here are the top five who need to have big seasons in their first year:. Rashawn Slater, LT, Los Angeles Chargers. College: Northwestern. Drafted: No. 13 overall. Justin Herbert just completed the greatest rookie season...
NFLlafbnetwork.com

Kedon Slovis Is A Top 3 QB Heading Into 2022 NFL Draft

Kedon Slovis has done a lot for the USC Trojans football team since jumping on the scene two seasons ago. Now that he’s entering his junior year, it’s time for the NFL draft conversation. He played in 10 games as a freshman where he threw more than 10 passes, and...
NFLRaiders

Three Raiders to take part in inaugural Ozzie Newsome General Manager Forum, QB Coaching Summit

In partnership with the Black College Football Hall of Fame, the NFL will be hosting the inaugural Ozzie Newsome General Manager Forum and the fourth annual Quarterback Coaching Summit next week. From June 21-23, front office personnel and coaches from the NFL and NCAA will take part in the virtual programs to experience professional development and networking opportunities with NFL club executives. The below Las Vegas Raiders representatives will be participating in the events:
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Florida QB Emory Jones on PFF's radar for 2022 NFL Draft

The Florida Gators turn to Emory Jones next at quarterback. After seeing Kyle Trask leave for the NFL, Jones has a lot of expectations to keep the Gators train moving. However, he’s a bit unproven due to lack of game time through his first three collegiate seasons. Now, he’s an intriguing quarterback prospect for the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL QB Bruce Gradkowski Lands Coaching Job

Former University of Toledo star and longtime NFL quarterback Bruce Gradkowski is returning to “The Glass City” to become a high school coach. Gradkowski has been named the new head coach at St. Francis High School in Toledo, according to WTOL.com’s Jordan Strack. It will be the first head coaching position for Gradkowski, who retired from the NFL after a 12-year career following the 2016 season.
NFLallfans.co

Chris Simms ranks Justin Herbert as the 11th best QB in the NFL

Ustin Herbert had one hell of a rookie season. The former Oregon Ducks star passed for 4,336 yards last season, the sixth-most in the NFL, en route to winning the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award. His 4,336 yards are the second-most by a rookie in NFL history. His...
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

QB Rankings – 2022 NFL Draft Rankings

1. Spencer Rattler Oklahoma* Strengths: Arm Strength Can make Make every throw and than some. With extreme velocity and accuracy. Can make off platform Throws with ease. Reason of concern: Some have questioned his maturity both as a young man who can lead a squad and as as Football player who has not developed management skills.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

NFL Notes: Fred Warner, Odell Beckham, Broncos QB Competition

Former agent and CBS Sports analyst Joel Corry writes that 49ers LB Fred Warner has a great shot at hitting $20 million a year on a long-term deal. Corry points out two franchise tags for Warner would work out to an average of more than $20 million a year and Warner is crucial enough to the 49ers’ success even as an off-ball linebacker that they would use the tag.
College Sportsinsidepacksports.com

CAMP HIGHLIGHTS: 2023 QB Lex Thomas

Heritage (NC) 2023 quarterback Lex Thomas‍ earned his first offer from NC State at the Wolfpack's camp. Here is a collection of highlights of Thomas in action!. NOTE: Click the video above to watch the highlights. To watch this video, you must be a Inside Pack Sports Premium subscriber. Subscribe...
NFLPewter Report

Bucs QB Brady Joins Mahomes On Cover Of Madden NFL 22

Bucs QB Tom Brady has become the first Bucs player to grace the cover of Madden, as the quarterback will be featured in the 2022 version of the game. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes will join him, as the duo becomes the second dual athlete cover in the game’s history. This is the second time both players have been selected for the cover of Madden NFL.