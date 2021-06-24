Union extend unbeaten streak to 7, beating Crew 1-0

On Wednesday night, the Philadelphia Union took on the Columbus Crew at Subaru Stadium. This was the first time since March 2020 where capacity restrictions were not in place and the 12th man was able to take part in the match. It was Pride day at the Union and the team, along with many fans, sported rainbow watercolor jerseys for the warm-up with “Love Unites” printed on the back. Prior to the game, both teams walked out side by side to take the field. Ashli Rice sang “”Lift Every Voice and Sing” in honor of Juneteenth prior to singing the Nation Anthem. As I looked around, fans were cheering from their seats, press was back to its normal spots, the teams were sitting in their boxes and it felt as close to pre-quarantine as I think it could have felt.