Rays stop 7-game skid, beat AL East-leading Red Sox 8-2

Hunter Renfroe: A- Usually, the first thing to look at when evaluating a player’s impact is their offensive output. On that end, Renfroe has been quite good for the Red Sox, especially as of late. From May 1- June 25, he has posted a slash line of .298/.353/.518. On top of that, his 134 wRC+ since May 1 ranks third among all American League right fielders. As crazy as it seems, the Red Sox may have found a comparable replacement to Mookie Betts in right field.