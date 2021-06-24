Minnesota United strikes early in 2-0 win over Austin FC

Under the dark of night, Minnesota United climbed into an MLS Cup Playoff seed with a 1-0 win over the Timbers at Providence Park in Portland, Ore. Fending off scorching heat to play its third game in eight days in one of the toughest environments in the league, the Loons climbed from ninth to fifth in the Western Conference standings, just after midnight Sunday and passing the Timbers in the process. The four-spot jump was possible with Minnesota constructing a seven-point week, as well as helpful results earlier Saturday: LAFC losing to Sporting KC 2-1 and Salt Lake-Houston setting for a 1-1 draw.