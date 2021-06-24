Cancel
MLS

Minnesota United strikes early in 2-0 win over Austin FC

 5 days ago

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Franco Fragapane and Adrien Hunou scored early goals eight minutes apart and Minnesota United beat expansion Austin FC 2-0 on Wednesday night. Minnesota won for the first time since May 15 when it edged FC Dallas 1-0, also at Allianz Field. Austin is winless in seven games. Romain Métanire made his run to the end line on the right side before passing back out to Fragapane, who got a clean look and put it in the upper corner past a helpless keeper at 10 minutes. Eight minutes later, Hunou headed in a well placed corner from Fragapane for a two-goal lead.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports.

Franco Fragapane
Adrien Hunou
#Minnesota United#Fc Dallas#Ap#Fc Dallas 1 0#Allianz Field
