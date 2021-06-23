Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Nats-Phils feud is sticky...Civale out at least 1 month

wcn247.com
 6 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo called Philadelphia manager Joe Girardi a “con artist” and an embarrassment for asking umpires to inspect Nats ace Max Scherzer three times for a sticky substance during Tuesday’s game. Scherzer threw his glove and hat to the grass, then stared down Girardi after getting checked for a third time by umpires for sticky stuff in Washington’s 3-2 win. Rizzo told Washington radio station 106.7 The Fan that the inspection requests were “embarrassing for Girardi, it’s embarrassing for the Phillies, it’s embarrassing for baseball.”

www.wcn247.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Ainge
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Gregg Popovich
Person
Pete Alonso
Person
Joe Girardi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#Nats Phils#Ap#Phillies#Indians#Cubs#New York Mets#Home Run Derby#Angels#Shoh#The Boston Celtics#Brooklyn Nets#Wimbledon#Joh#Wimbledon#All England Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
Related
MLBnewsbrig.com

Blue Jays’ Ross Stripling ‘mortified’ by outburst at Joe Panik

Ross Stripling let his frustration get the best of him. Stripling, who started for the Blue Jays in Wednesday’s 3-2 loss to the Yankees, induced a slow ground ball up the third base line from Giancarlo Stanton with two outs in the sixth inning. Third baseman Joe Panik charged and fielded the ball with his bare hand, but his throw to first sailed high, allowing Stanton to reach.
MLBPosted by
FanBuzz

Chipper Jones Married a Playboy Playmate After Retiring With Millions

Former Atlanta Braves third baseman Chipper Jones is one of the greatest players in franchise history, spending his entire 19-year MLB career with the team. Jones was not just a fan favorite. He was one of the best baseball players in Major League Baseball, earning the respect of his peers and eventually a place in Cooperstown at the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2018.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

MLB rumors: How Blue Jays can ruin Yankees’ Brian Cashman’s trade deadline plans

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman figures to be a busy man leading up to the July 30 non-waiver trade deadline. At this point, Cashman is focused on catching the second-place Boston Red Sox and first-place Tampa Bay Rays. But he needs to watch his back, too. The Toronto Blue Jays, sitting in fourth place in the American League East, could go for broke before the deadline.
MLBchatsports.com

The Over the Monster Podcast: Figuring out a sticky situation

Welcome back to another episode of the Over the Monster Podcast. For this week’s show, Bryan is off on vacation so Jake steps into his shoes and joins Matt to talk about an eventful last week in Red Sox baseball. They start off the show by discussing the recent roster...
MLBMLB

Nats win wild one, outslug Phils with 13 runs

PHILADELPHIA -- The Nationals rallied from deficits of five runs and four runs in the fifth and sixth innings on Wednesday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park, but it still took a third comeback -- this one in the ninth inning -- to claim an improbable 13-12 victory over the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.
MLBfastphillysports.com

CHECK OUT PHILS HOSKINS BLOCKBUSTER DAY BY THE BAY!

Rhys Hoskins drove in six runs and smacked two monster home runs in the Phillies’ 13-6 win over the Giants. Hoskins, who snapped a 0-for-33 skid on Wednesday in Los Angeles, crushed a two-run home run in the second, doubled to score a run in the sixth and smashed a three-run homer in the seventh.
MLBPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Indians expect MLB wins leader Civale to be out with injury

CHICAGO — (AP) — Cleveland Indians right-hander Aaron Civale appears headed to the injured list because of soreness in the middle finger on his pitching hand, another major hit for a banged-up staff. The major league leader with 10 wins, Civale left in the fifth inning of Monday night's win...
MLBNews-Herald.com

Indians starter Aaron Civale out 4-5 weeks with sprained finger

Starting pitcher Aaron Civale has a sprained middle finger on his right hand and won’t be able to resume baseball activity for four to five weeks, the Indians reported in the afternoon on June 23. Civale was examined earlier in the day by Dr. Thomas Graham, a hand specialist based...
MLBTimes-Leader

Scherzer passes umpire checks, Nats down Phils

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Max Scherzer threw his glove and hat to the grass, then stared down Phillies manager Joe Girardi after getting checked for a third time by umpires for sticky stuff as the Washington Nationals beat Philadelphia 3-2 Tuesday night. Scherzer (6-4) looked sharp in his return to the...
MLBwestplainsdailyquill.net

Indians' Civale to miss at least month with finger sprain

CLEVELAND (AP) — Indians pitcher Aaron Civale will miss more than one month with a sprained right finger, the latest blow to Cleveland's injury-ravaged rotation. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need...
MLBFOX43.com

Castro's 2-run single in 9th rallies Nats past Phils 13-12

PHILADELPHIA — Starlin Castro hit a go-ahead, two-run single off closer Hector Neris in the ninth inning and the Washington Nationals rallied three times to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 13-12. It was the first game in major league history that featured a grand slam and three-run homer for each team.
MLBCBS Sports

Indians' Phil Maton: Strikes out three in relief

Maton (2-0) gave up one run on three hits while fanning three in one inning Sunday against Pittsburgh. He earned the win. Maton allowed Pittsburgh's lone run of the game, but he also struck out the three batters he retired en route to his second win of the campaign. The right-hander ended a streak of three scoreless outings and has given up runs in three of his seven appearances this month. He owns a 5.86 ERA across 24 appearances (27.2 innings) on the campaign.
MLBwestplainsdailyquill.net

Check, mate: Miffed Max stares down Girardi, Nats top Phils

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Max Scherzer threw his glove and hat to the grass, then stared down Phillies manager Joe Girardi after getting checked for a third time by umpires for sticky stuff as the …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a...
MLBDaily Item

Hoskins breaks out in Phils' win

SAN FRANCISCO — Rhys Hoskins broke out a 2-for-40 slump with a pair of home runs and a career-best six RBIs, leading the Philadelphia Phillies over the San Francisco Giants 13-6 on Saturday. Ronald Torreyes also homered and drove in three runs as the Phillies won at San Francisco for...
MLBfastphillysports.com

DON’T LOOK NOW BUT THE RED-HOT NATS ARE NOW TIED WITH PHILS!

The Phils and the Nats are both 34-36, four games behind the Mets in NL East. The Nats Max Scherzer (6-4) looked sharp in his return to the rotation after missing a start due to a groin injury, striking out eight in five innings as the Nats won 3-2 at the Bank.
MLBfastphillysports.com

PHILS GIRARDI’S ‘A CON ARTIST,’ SAYS NATS GM RIZZO!

Nats GM Mike Rizzo was pissed off about Phils manager Joe Girardi’s complaints about Max Scherzer that led to Girardi getting the thumb. “What are we, idiots?” Rizzo told a DC radio station, when asked if Girardi was trying to throw Scherzer off his game. “Of course he was. It’s embarrassing for Girardi, it’s embarrassing for the Phillies, it’s embarrassing for baseball.
NBAESPN

Atlanta Dream's Tiffany Hayes out at least a month with MCL tear

The Atlanta Dream will be without their top scorer for at least a month. Guard Tiffany Hayes has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 MCL tear in her right knee, the team announced Monday. An MRI taken over the weekend confirmed the diagnosis of the injury, which occurred in the...
MLBDaily Item

Scherzer, Nats beat Phils

PHILADELPHIA — Max Scherzer threw his glove and hat to the grass, then stared down Phillies manager Joe Girardi after getting checked for a third time by umpires for sticky stuff as the Washington Nationals beat Philadelphia 3-2 Tuesday night. Scherzer (6-4) looked sharp in his return to the rotation...
MLBMorning Journal

Civale to miss a month

CLEVELAND — Indians pitcher Aaron Civale will miss more than one month with a sprained right finger, the latest blow to Cleveland’s injury-ravaged rotation. Civale, who is tied for the major league lead with 10 wins, injured his middle finger in a start against the Chicago Cubs on Monday. He underwent an MRI and was examined by Dr. Thomas Graham in Dayton, Ohio, on Wednesday.