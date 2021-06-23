Nats-Phils feud is sticky...Civale out at least 1 month
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo called Philadelphia manager Joe Girardi a "con artist" and an embarrassment for asking umpires to inspect Nats ace Max Scherzer three times for a sticky substance during Tuesday's game. Scherzer threw his glove and hat to the grass, then stared down Girardi after getting checked for a third time by umpires for sticky stuff in Washington's 3-2 win. Rizzo told Washington radio station 106.7 The Fan that the inspection requests were "embarrassing for Girardi, it's embarrassing for the Phillies, it's embarrassing for baseball."