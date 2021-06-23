Nats-Phils feud is sticky...Civale out at least 1 month

Maton (2-0) gave up one run on three hits while fanning three in one inning Sunday against Pittsburgh. He earned the win. Maton allowed Pittsburgh's lone run of the game, but he also struck out the three batters he retired en route to his second win of the campaign. The right-hander ended a streak of three scoreless outings and has given up runs in three of his seven appearances this month. He owns a 5.86 ERA across 24 appearances (27.2 innings) on the campaign.