Next Level Urgent Care Founder and CEO Becomes First Woman to Chair the Board of Junior Achievement, Southeast Texas Chapter
HOUSTON – Next Level Urgent Care founder and entrepreneur Juliet Breeze, MD, has long stressed the importance of student mentorship. “I don’t think I’m overstating the importance of business people and adults in our community taking a hard look and saying, ‘What can we do? How can we help to make this a prosperous future for our children and their children?’”www.borgernewsherald.com