In the absence of existing homes, many buyers turned to newly built ones. If you've been in the market to buy a home, you may be fully aware of just how little inventory there is available. And you may, in turn, be tempted to buy a newly built home if you can't find an existing property for sale that works for you. In fact, newly built homes made up 26% of all single-family homes for sale in 2021's first quarter, according to Redfin. But should you buy new construction? Here are the pros and cons.