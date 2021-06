Unemployment in Kansas has been sustained at pre-pandemic levels for the past couple of months, while the local jobless rate is actually lower now than in 2019. Preliminary estimates reported by the Kansas Department of Labor show a seasonally adjusted state unemployment rate of 3.5% in May. This was unchanged from 3.5% in April and a decrease from 9% in May 2020, shortly after the statewide shutdown of nonessential businesses during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. The state’s adjusted unemployment rate for May 2019 was also 3.5%.