Saint Louis, MO

USA Gymnastics trying to move past Nassar as Trials begin

wcn247.com
 6 days ago

ST. LOUIS (AP) — USA Gymnastics still finds itself trying to emerge from the Larry Nassar scandal as the U.S. Olympic Trials begin. The organization remains in mediation with hundreds of athletes who were sexually abused by Nassar under the guise of medical treatment. USA Gymnastics president Li Li Leung said the drawn-out litigation has hampered some of the progress the organization is attempting to make but said she believes it will be resolved by the end of the year.

www.wcn247.com
Saint Louis, MONBC26

Key storylines to follow at the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials

The U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials begin Thursday in St. Louis. At the end of the day on Saturday for the men and Sunday for the women, the four-person squads for the Tokyo team event will be named, as well as an additional specialist on each side. The top two finishers in the all-around competition automatically qualify for Tokyo for the women -- and for the men, too, provided the runner-up finishes in the top three on three of the six apparatuses. The third and fourth team members will be selected by committee.
Utah StatePosted by
Deseret News

These Utah gymnasts are U.S. Olympians

In her three years at the University of Utah, MyKayla Skinner was nothing less than a superstar. She won national championships as a collegiate gymnast, hit an unreal amount of routines and left everyone who watched her compete in awe. As now retired Utah gymnastics coach Megan Marsden said in April two years ago, “She is a freak of nature, unbelievably consistent and consistently unbelievable.”
SportsNBC Sports

Laurie Hernandez withdraws from gymnastics nationals

Laurie Hernandez withdrew from the U.S. Gymnastics Championships after hyperextending her left knee in balance beam warm-ups on Friday, according to USA Gymnastics. Hernandez is not on the start list for the second night of competition Sunday. “Due to Laurie’s recent knee injury, she and the medical team made the...
SportsSeattle Times

What to know about the U.S. Olympic gymnastics trials

For more than eight years, women’s gymnastics has been dominated by one name: Simone Biles, widely considered the greatest gymnast in history. Other than offering another chance to marvel at Biles, the gymnastics trials will be notable for how they will shape the selection of teams that will be competing in an Olympics that limits them to four members apiece. That rule, which already has been revisited for the Paris Games in 2024, puts a particular emphasis on gymnasts’ all-around skills.
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

USA Gymnastics remains in bankruptcy, mediation with survivors

USA Gymnastics remains immersed in a mediation process with sexual abuse survivors and is still in bankruptcy even as the organization’s biggest event in five years is being held in St. Louis. President and CEO Li Li Leung said this week COVID has prolonged the mediation process to settle with...
Sportsusagym.org

What to watch for at the 2021 USA Gymnastics Championships

This week's USA Gymnastics Championships at the connected America's Center Convention Complex and The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis will showcase the nation's best athletes in each gymnastics discipline. Not only is the event the national championships for acrobatic, rhythmic, and trampoline and tumbling across multiple developmental levels and the elite ranks, but it's also the final Olympic selection event for rhythmic gymnastics and women's trampoline. The men's and women's artistic gymnastics Olympic Team Trials will also be held at The Dome in St. Louis, while the 2021 USA Gymnastics National Congress and Trade Show will take place in conjunction with both competitions. Here's what to watch for in each of the disciplines that will compete from June 21-27. Trampoline and Tumbling.
SportsEssence

Simone Biles Secures Her Spot on Olympic Gymnastics Team

The reigning world and Olympic champion gymnast just secured one of the two guaranteed spots on the Olympic team bound for Tokyo next month. On Sunday, Simone Biles, the reigning world and Olympic champion gymnast, just secured one of the two guaranteed spots on the Olympic team bound for Tokyo next month.
SportsPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Simone Biles to lead U.S. gymnastics team’s quest for gold at Tokyo Olympics

ST. LOUIS — They draped themselves in red, white and blue streamers and danced happily, freely, the worst of the pressure behind them. The six women newly nominated to Team USA for the Tokyo Olympics and the four alternates joined their male counterparts as well as the newly minted rhythmic and trampoline and tumbling Olympic nominees to mug for the cameras, flex their muscles and twirl madly, relief replacing fatigue after two days of tense competition at the U.S. Olympic trials. “Hey Mom,” MyKayla Skinner said in the middle of the chaos, “I made it.”
Columbia, MOKOMU

Local gymnastics coach to judge Olympic Trials this weekend

COLUMBIA - Authority Gymnastics co-owner Shari Mann will judge the Women's Artistic Gymnastics Olympic Trials on Friday and Saturday in St. Louis. Mann was one of twelve judges in the country selected to judge. This is her second time judging the Olympic Trials. "It's a big weekend for all of...
Tennisswimswam.com

Tokyo 2020 Round-Up: USA Gymnastics to Hold Olympic Trials this Weekend

With the Olympic Games set to kick off at the end of July, preparations for the Games are beginning in all sports, not just in swimming. In this series, SwimSwam looks at some of the leading news from outside of swimming as athletes around the world continue to prepare and qualify for the rescheduled Olympic Games which are due to begin in Tokyo on July 23rd, and Paralympic Games, which are scheduled to begin August 24th.
Sportsdailybruin.com

U.S. Olympic Team Trials: UCLA gymnasts to watch

Three incoming UCLA gymnastics freshmen will take to the podium Friday and Sunday at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in St. Louis, Missouri. Jordan Chiles, Emma Malabuyo and Emily Lee will each have an opportunity to earn a berth at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Of the 18 competitors,...
SportsSporting News

USA Olympic gymnastics team 2021: Meet the full women's roster — led by Simone Biles — for Tokyo

Simone Biles was a shoo-in to make the U.S. women's gymnastics roster for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, but after her, the competition was wide open. Jade Carey had all but locked up one of the individual spots. After that, the final three spots on the four-gymnast team and the two individual spots for USA women awarded via performances in world competitions was based almost entirely on the USA Olympic gymnastics trials this weekend.
SportsInternational GYMNAST

USA Gymnastics Announces Men’s Olympic Team

Brody Malone, Yul Moldauer, Shane Wiskus and Sam Mikulak were named to the men’s Olympic team following the two-day competition at the U.S. Olympic Trials in St. Louis. The four-member team will be representing the U.S. at next month’s Tokyo Olympic Games, along with Alec Yoder who was appointed the individual spot earned by the U.S. team through the Continental championships in Rio earlier this month.
Sportsfundingnewsasia.com

Simone Biles’s Olympic Cast Members Emerge From U.S. Trials

ST. LOUIS — A sea of cellphones rose in the stands at the Dome at America’s Center, focused on the showstopping gymnast below, Simone Biles. Ushers and other event staff members poured in from the concourse to the edge of the stands to get a peek at her. They wanted...