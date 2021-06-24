Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Brazil beats 2-1 Colombia after referee's accidental pass

wcn247.com
 5 days ago

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil has beaten Colombia 2-1 in a tense Copa America match at the Nilton Santos stadium. Colombia opened the scoring with a volley by Luis Díaz in the 10th minute. Roberto Firmino equalized for Brazil in the 78th in a play that involved an ‘accidental pass’ by referee Nestor Pitana. An attempted pass from Neymar hit and deflected off Pitana's knee and back for Brazil to continue the attacking phase that resulted in Firmino's goal. Casemiro headed in the winner in added time.

www.wcn247.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roberto Firmino
Person
Casemiro
Person
Neymar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colombia#Copa America#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Soccer
Country
Brazil
News Break
Sports
Related
SoccerPosted by
The Associated Press

Peru beats Colombia 2-1 to keep hopes alive at Copa America

SAO PAULO (AP) — Peru beat Colombia 2-1 on Sunday to keep alive its chances of advancing to the knockout stage of Copa America. Sergio Peña opened the scoring for the Peruvians in the 17th minute. Miguel Borja equalized from the spot in the 53rd but an own goal 11 minutes later by Colombian defender Yerry Mina decided the match at the Olimpico stadium in Goiania.
Soccershortpedia.com

Peru ends Colombia's 10 year winning streak with 2-1 victory in Group A match

Sergio Pena set the tone for Peru with the opening goal against Colombia in the Copa America Group A match. However, Colombia's Miguel Borja equalled the scores with his goal just after halftime. Christian Cueva capitalised on the corner, helping Peru to hand Colombia a 2-1 defeat. This marked the end of Peru's 10-year winless run against Colombia. Peru is now third in the five-team Group A standings.
SoccerESPN

Brazil's Casemiro nets last-gasp goal to beat Colombia at Copa America

Brazil beat Colombia 2-1 in a tense Copa America match on Wednesday that featured three extraordinary goals. - Why is the Copa back in Brazil? All you need to know. Colombia opened the scoring in the 10th minute after Juan Cuadrado crossed from the right and found Luis Diaz all alone in the middle of Brazil's penalty box.
Soccervavel.com

Goals and Highlights: Colombia 1-2 Peru in Copa América

- Ecuador vs Peru - 5pm ET, Olympic Stadium, Goiânia. - Brazil vs Colombia - 8pm ET, Nilton Santos Stadium, also known as Big Mill, Rio de Janeiro. - Games will be played next Wednesday (23) 10:00 PM7 hours ago. Group B standings. Brazil - 6 Colombia - 4 Peru...
Soccersportingpedia.com

Brazil vs Colombia Preview, Tips and Odds

Brazil will welcome Colombia to the Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro for a match of Copa America’s 4th group stage round on Wednesday. Selecao is on top of the standings in group B of the tournament with a perfect record of six points and 7:0 goal difference, while Colombia is close behind on 2nd with four points, but they have played one more game than their next rivals.
Public Healthwtaq.com

Colombia’s COVID-19 deaths pass 100,000 in unrelenting third wave

BOGOTA (Reuters) – Reported deaths from COVID-19 in Colombia passed 100,000 on Monday, the country’s health ministry said, amid warnings of potential scarcity of treatment drugs and oxygen in hospitals during a long and brutal third peak of infections and deaths. The country of 50 million people has reported more...
Soccerwibqam.com

Soccer-Colombia want referee axed after ball hits him before goal

(Reuters) – The Colombian Football Federation (FCF) has asked Copa America organizers to suspend the referee from their 2-1 defeat by Brazil, saying he prejudiced the result by not halting play when the ball hit him in the lead up to a goal. Nestor Pitana, the Argentine who refereed the...
Sportsasumetech.com

Brazil continued their winning romp through the Copa America on Wednesday, eking out a controversial 2-1 victory against Colombia

Brazil continued their winning romp through the Copa America Wednesday, eking out a controversial 2-1 victory against Colombia after struggling most of the match to answer a magnificent bicycle-kick goal by Luis Diaz. The 11th-hour win gave the “Selecao” a perfect nine points from three matches in the South American championships, and extended their current winning streak to 11 matches. However, the victory was steeped in controversy: Brazil’s second-half equalizer, a Roberto Firmino header, was preceded by a Neymar pass that glanced off Argentine referee Nestor Pitana. Colombia heatedly argued afterward that play should have been stopped, but Pitana ruled neither side was hindered and allowed the match to continue.
Soccertelecomasia.net

Brazil vs Colombia: Brazil seems to be unstoppable!

The last two face-offs between the Brazilians and Colombians ended in a draw. Will the opponents be able to determine the winner in the upcoming confrontation? Our prediction: the Brazilians will win easily this time!. Brazil current form. The Brazilian national team continues to show phenomenal results. The last time...
Soccerthesaxon.org

Colombia seeks to ensure against an already classified Brazil

RÍO DE JANEIRO (AP) – Colombia has gone from more to less in the Copa América. It debuted with a win, continued with a draw and then suffered a defeat. In their last game of the group stage, the Colombians will have the mission to score points against Brazil so as not to compromise their pass to the round of 16.
Soccergruntstuff.com

Brazil subdues Colombia with a goal from Casemiro in 99

Brazil pulled off epic to beat Colombia (2-1), add their third victory in three video games and assure themselves the management of Group B, once they nonetheless have one final sport to play. A head of the madridista Casemiro, in a nook served by Neymar Jr., licensed the Canarinho victory in minute 99 of an infinite low cost.
Soccermelodyinter.com

Copa America: Colombia want ref suspended after loss to Brazil

The Colombian Football Federation (FCF) has asked Copa America organisers to suspend the referee from their 2-1 defeat by Brazil, saying he prejudiced the result by not halting play when the ball hit him in the lead up to a goal. Nestor Pitana, the Argentine who refereed the 2018 World...
SoccerFOX Sports

Copa America changes Maracana pitch amid criticism

SAO PAULO (AP) — South American soccer body CONMEBOL said on Saturday it is upgrading the Maracanã stadium pitch for the Copa America final amid criticism of other fields of play in the tournament. The decider will be on July 10. Weeks ago, after Brazil became last-minute hosts of Copa...