Brazil beats 2-1 Colombia after referee's accidental pass
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil has beaten Colombia 2-1 in a tense Copa America match at the Nilton Santos stadium. Colombia opened the scoring with a volley by Luis Díaz in the 10th minute. Roberto Firmino equalized for Brazil in the 78th in a play that involved an ‘accidental pass’ by referee Nestor Pitana. An attempted pass from Neymar hit and deflected off Pitana's knee and back for Brazil to continue the attacking phase that resulted in Firmino's goal. Casemiro headed in the winner in added time.www.wcn247.com