Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milwaukee, WI

Hawks win opener...Isles stay alive...Brewers win

wcn247.com
 4 days ago

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Trae Young poured in 48 points and Clint Capela converted a go-ahead putback with 29.8 seconds left as the Atlanta Hawks took Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, 116-113 over the Bucks in Milwaukee. John Collins contributed 23 points and 15 rebounds for the Hawks, while Capela provided 12 points and 19 boards. Young hit four free throws in the final 18 seconds to prevent Milwaukee from being in position to hit a game-winning shot.

www.wcn247.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
State
Arizona State
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
José Altuve
Person
Abraham Toro
Person
Semyon Varlamov
Person
Eduardo Escobar
Person
Jordan Eberle
Person
Anthony Beauvillier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tampa Bay Lightning#Ap#The Atlanta Hawks#Bucks#Uniondale#The New York Islanders#Sehm#The Milwaukee Brewers#Chicago Cubs#San Francisco Giants#Angels#The Houston Astros#Orioles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook

A D.C. federal court on Monday dismissed two antitrust separate cases brought against Facebook last year, a major setback for federal and state regulators. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will have an opportunity to file an amended complaint, but the challenge from a coalition of state attorneys general led by New York's Letitia James (D) has been dismissed entirely.
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Juul agrees to $40 million settlement in North Carolina teen marketing lawsuit

Juul Labs has agreed to pay North Carolina $40 million and change its business practices in the state. Regulators and health officials have blamed the company for the surging popularity of e-cigarettes among teens in recent years. In 2019, federal data found that more than one in four high school students had used an e-cigarette in the past 30 days, up from 11.7 percent just two years prior. As of 2020, that number fell to 19.6 percent of high school students amid greater regulatory scrutiny and the coronavirus pandemic.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell to Schumer, Pelosi: Don't hold bipartisan bill 'hostage'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday demanded that Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) de-link a bipartisan infrastructure deal from a sweeping Democratic-only bill. McConnell’s statement is the first he’s made since President Biden walked back his pledge that he wouldn’t sign...