Hawks win opener...Isles stay alive...Brewers win
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Trae Young poured in 48 points and Clint Capela converted a go-ahead putback with 29.8 seconds left as the Atlanta Hawks took Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, 116-113 over the Bucks in Milwaukee. John Collins contributed 23 points and 15 rebounds for the Hawks, while Capela provided 12 points and 19 boards. Young hit four free throws in the final 18 seconds to prevent Milwaukee from being in position to hit a game-winning shot.www.wcn247.com