Clippers traveling a rutted playoff road, again

 6 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — It's not simply the Los Angeles Clippers vs. the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference Finals. The Clippers are fighting the franchise's own fraught playoff history. For the third straight series, LA is down 0-2. The Clippers came back to win against Dallas and Utah, and reach the West Finals for the first time. LA had been close in previous years, owning 3-1 series leads while poised to reach the conference finals only to fail. The Clippers are likely to see a familiar face in Game 3 on Thursday. Chris Paul is reportedly set to return for the Suns, and he'd like nothing better than to win on his former team's home court.

