Astros club 4 HRs, beat Orioles 13-0 for 10th straight win

By DAVID GINSBURG - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 5 days ago

BALTIMORE (AP) — José Altuve silenced the booing fans at Camden Yards with a two-run homer, José Urquidy pitched seven innings of three-hit ball and the Houston Astros stretched their winning streak to 10 games by breezing past the Baltimore Orioles 13-0. Yordan Alvarez, Abraham Toro and Chas McCormick also homered for the Astros, who outscored the lowly Orioles 26-3 during a three-game sweep. Houston’s 10-game run is its longest since May 2019 and two short of the club record. Booed during every at-bat in this series because of a sign-stealing scandal surrounding the Astros a few years back, Altuve delivered a drive in the fourth inning that made it 6-0.

www.wcn247.com
