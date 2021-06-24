Ebobisse caps Timbers’ comeback in 2-2 draw with Dynamo

Fresh off the international break, Houston Dynamo FC were looking to find a win away from BBVA Stadium when they took on LAFC. In the last matchup with LAFC this season, the game ended in a 1-1 draw, and the same happened this evening. LAFC looked the stronger side for the majority of the game, but Houston’s defense kept them in it. After conceding first, the Dynamo made some adjustments and quickly answered not long after the opening goal.