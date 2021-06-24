Ebobisse caps Timbers’ comeback in 2-2 draw with Dynamo
HOUSTON (AP) — Jeremy Ebobisse scored in stoppage time to give the Portland Timbers a 2-2 draw with the Houston Dynamo. Ebobisse headed home a wide cross from Larrys Mabiala, capping the second-half comeback for the Timbers. Dairon Asprilla pulled Portland within one in the 50th minute, gathering a lead pass from Claudio Bravo and placing a chip shot over the goalkeeper. The Dynamo (3-3-4) opened the scoring in the 15th minute on Fafà Picault’s close-range header. Tyler Pasher made it 2-0 for Houston in the 33rd.www.wcn247.com