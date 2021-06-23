Cancel
Banged-up Mets get Conforto back, good news on Stroman

NEW YORK (AP) — Marcus Stroman is optimistic he can make his next scheduled start for the New York Mets after an MRI showed no damage to his sore left hip. That was good news for the depleted Mets, who reinstated right fielder Michael Conforto from the injured list Wednesday — one of eight roster moves the banged-up NL East leaders made before their series finale against Atlanta. Conforto had been sidelined since straining his right hamstring on May 16. He was ready to return Tuesday but wasn’t activated after Triple-A Syracuse’s game was postponed to allow for more COVID-19 testing and contact tracing within the organization. Conforto spent last weekend on a rehab assignment with Syracuse.

