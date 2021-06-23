Banged-up Mets get Conforto back, good news on Stroman

Marcus Stroman remains in line to make his next scheduled start. The Mets right-hander threw a bullpen session on Friday — three days after left hip soreness ended his previous start following just one inning — and came through it fine, according to manager Luis Rojas. “He felt really good. His stuff was the same, but we still want to see how he feels [on Saturday] after throwing the bullpen, see how his hip is,” Rojas said, as the Mets split a doubleheader with the Phillies. “As of now, he’s really, really good. I was there, I was present, I saw it. Body control and everything — everything was on point.”