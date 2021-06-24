Cancel
Barreal scores lone goal, FC Cincinnati beats Chicago

 5 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Álvaro Barreal scored his first goal of the season to help FC Cincinnati beat the Chicago Fire 1-0. Cincinnati won for the first time in three matches. Chicago lost for the fifth time in six games. Barreal bent a shot around the wall on a free kick in the 50th minute. Goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth got two hands on it but it bounced off the inside of the post and went into the goal. Shuttleworth made 11 saves, but Chicago’s offense struggled — getting its first shot on goal in the 63rd minute.

