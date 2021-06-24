Barreal scores lone goal, FC Cincinnati beats Chicago

This is it. The big one. The one we’ve all been waiting for. The Fire are back to playing the loose coffee grinds at the bottom of the cup that is the Eastern Conference. It couldn’t have come at a better time. The Fire have lost trust with each other, and it shows with their play. The midfield is refusing to give the ball up to their center forward, and the defense is still giving up bad goals, only this time it’s communications breakdowns instead of poor individual play. They need something to go right or this season could spiral into the history books as the worst season in American organized soccer history.